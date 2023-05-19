It’s undoubtedly a good thing to support those who, despite difficult economic or personal circumstances, wish to continue a pregnancy, raise a child or enable that child to be cared for or raised by other loving people.

Nearly all Christians would agree on that. And most religious organizations do this in some significant ways.

The congregation I serve, for instance, walks with adults, children and families by providing healthy food, diapers and other baby supplies in our food pantry. We bring delicious meals and support housing needs. We also sustain a loving, adoring and nonstigmatizing presence in all our Christian education programs and in worship for all types of families. And to help people be well in body and spirit, we provide age-appropriate, scientifically accurate, comprehensive sexual health information as well as referrals for health care.

As we do this, we are guided by our faith.

Christian faith tells us not to be deceptive. Jesus said, “Make your yes yes and your no no” (Matthew 5:37). I am concerned that Christian “crisis pregnancy centers” are rarely transparent about what sorts of services they do and don’t offer. Even the names they go by can be deceiving. The truth is, these centers aren’t providing quality, honest health care. Many don’t have medical staff. They don’t, won’t or can’t provide most types of birth control, nor do they offer counsel about abortion that’s grounded in established medical facts and inclusive of what’s available under existing state law.

Christian faith tells us not to steal from the poor (see Proverbs 22:22 and many other Scriptures). But, as Fox43 reported, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services recently told a state Senate hearing that $60 million has been funneled to crisis pregnancy centers since the 2014-15 fiscal year.

The money goes from the commonwealth’s coffers to Real Alternatives, a private nonprofit in Harrisburg that then distributes it to crisis pregnancy centers.

Tara Murtha, director of communications for the Women’s Law Project, said the state is “taking safety net money” from the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and directing it toward crisis pregnancy centers, which lack oversight and accountability.

As Pennsylvania Capital-Star reported, Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed spending plan, unveiled in March, “includes roughly $6 million for the centers, including a $1 million allotment from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families line item, which aims to support low-income households.” Last year’s budget allocated more than $7.2 million to Real Alternatives.

Were that $1 million to stay in the program for families in need, it could support hundreds of additional children.

Christian faith tells us to especially look out for the least-regarded and to give them a full measure of respect. Respect should include giving honest, comprehensive information to someone seeking to know all their options when they face a pregnancy that feels like a crisis or when they want to prevent pregnancy.

As LNP | LancasterOnline has reported, counseling and reproductive health care services are available locally at Planned Parenthood, Union Health Care and some local hospitals, as well as through many local physicians and nurse practitioners (though, locally, abortion is not yet available).

Unfortunately, such care is not available at most Christian-run crisis pregnancy centers.

As a Christian, I urge the state to stop taking money away from low-income families to give it to groups that are driven by a religious agenda and flawed politics. This agenda is not supported by most residents of the state. Polling shows most religious Americans support legal access to abortion.

Instead, the state should fully fund Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. The state should also provide more funding to nondiscriminatory and nonsectarian health care providers that give girls, women and other individuals and families the kind of honest, loving care they seek to make decisions about their own bodies and their own family needs.

If Christians feel called to provide care to pregnant people according to our own values, we can and should fund those ministries ourselves. And I hope that Christians who do so will be upfront, clear and transparent about what they are and aren’t offering.

The Rev. Andrea Brown is pastor of Grandview Church. This column reflects her personal views; it is not intended to represent the views of her congregation.