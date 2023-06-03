Quality education starts with high-quality, effective teachers, but many school districts struggle to hire the number of well-prepared educators that our children need and deserve. The educator shortage is alarming, and our state must find strategies to encourage more people to pursue careers in the classroom.

To put the teacher shortage in perspective, the number of new teachers certified by the state has plunged by 70% since 2010. As a result of that astonishing decrease, the Pennsylvania Department of Education has issued more emergency teaching permits than new certifications. In fact, 6,366 people with bachelor’s degrees received an emergency permit in 2021-22, compared to 4,220 people earning teaching certificates.

There are real consequences for students when schools cannot hire enough certified teachers. Schools can be forced to increase class sizes or have nonteaching staff cover classrooms, which leaves children — many of whom have academic and social challenges — without the ideal learning environment.

As dean of the College of Education and Human Services at Millersville University, I work closely with many school districts trying to address the problem. The university hosted a teacher shortage summit last year with teachers and leaders of more than two dozen school districts, as well as policymakers and university educators to discuss the challenges and opportunities.

Those conversations are resulting in strategic efforts to grow the educator workforce. For example, the university is engaging with local high school students about their interest in teaching to help us understand how to encourage more young people to consider the profession. Millersville University is hosting a summer future educator academy where high school students will spend a week on campus learning about the education profession.

We are partnering with McCaskey High School to offer students an early college program — providing them the opportunity to take college-level courses and earn credit toward an education degree at Millersville. These dual enrollment strategies are proven to help students succeed by giving them a head start on college, lowering the cost of higher education and putting them on a path to becoming an educator.

We have launched two fully online programs in early childhood education (prekindergarten through fourth grade) and special education (prekindergarten through 12th grade) to provide pathways for paraprofessionals and others working in child care centers to earn certification. In collaboration with HACC, we are creating multiple pathways to certification. In May, we had more than 80 individuals register for a recruitment event.

Each of these strategies is a powerful tool to support the educator workforce, but the need is daunting. According to estimates, Pennsylvania needs an additional 10,000 teachers by 2030, including nearly 2,000 more in south-central Pennsylvania to support our growing population.

The simple fact is there are not enough people who can afford teacher preparation programs to fill all of the open teaching jobs now and into the future. Pennsylvania must lower the cost so more people from low- and middle-income backgrounds can get the necessary education and training to be the great teachers that our children need.

Pennsylvania’s state-owned public universities, including Millersville, have a strategy to lower the price for students and expand the pipeline from college to the K-12 classroom. The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education is asking the General Assembly for $112 million, with nearly all of it to provide more financial aid directly to state system students pursuing teaching and five other in-demand jobs.

These new scholarships would save each education student an average of $1,500 a year, and those with greater financial needs around $6,500 a year. This is a commonsense plan to tackle the affordability problem by reducing the cost to encourage more people to pursue their dreams of being teachers and enable current students to stay in college and on a path to graduate.

Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education universities were founded more than a century ago solely to train teachers, and while we’ve expanded our scope, teacher preparation remains a major part of our institutions. Today, 1 in 4 teachers in Pennsylvania are state system graduates.

There isn’t a single solution to the teacher shortage but preparing more certified teachers is a vital step, and we’re ready to help.

Pennsylvania can and must rebuild our educator workforce, and the state system’s financial aid proposal is a cost-effective way to do just that. With a new state investment, Pennsylvania could encourage more people to pursue teaching, ease the shortage and provide the high-quality education that our children need to succeed.

Lara Willox, Ph.D., is dean of the College of Education and Human Services at Millersville University.