As a civilized society, we are all appalled by the actions of former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis when he murdered George Floyd last May. It was reported that Chauvin had at least 17 complaints lodged against him during his tenure with the Minneapolis Police Department.

In the private sector, where employment is “at will” — meaning an employee can be dismissed for any reason — an employee such as Chauvin would have been terminated years before his murderous actions on May 25, 2020. Why was he still on this police force?

The answer lies in the legal structure of police officer employment, a structure decidedly different than in the private sector.

As in Minnesota, the employment of police officers in Pennsylvania is controlled by mandatory collective bargaining. Police department contracts uniformly include the right of police officers to contest their department chief’s disciplinary actions. Disciplinary disputes go through several levels and ultimately end up in arbitration. An arbitrator is picked from a list provided by an outside source. There are published histories on arbitrators that report the types and numbers of cases that the arbitrator has found for either side. The arbitration is not open to the public.

The arbitrator’s decision is final. Grounds for appeal to the Common Pleas Courts are minimal. Just last year, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court upheld an arbitrator’s decision to reinstate an officer who was terminated for, among other things, using department computers to download pornography.

An arbitrator who has upheld management’s discipline against an officer on a regular basis will not be chosen.

This is the structure that leaves officers like Derek Chauvin, who have far too many complaints on their records, to remain in their jobs. Grievance procedures, and ultimately final arbitration behind closed doors, protect bad officers from being discharged.

This was confirmed by Chief Medaria Arradondo of the Minneapolis Police Department. In an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” last June, Arradondo acknowledged that nearly half the officers whom he had fired were put back on the street by an arbitrator. The mandatory arbitration process undermines the authority of the chief. This results in the inability to weed out the Derek Chauvins of a police force before they do real harm. This perpetual cycle further erodes public trust in the accountability of law enforcement.

This is where the system needs to be changed by our state Legislature. At a minimum, the grievance process for officers disciplined for use of excessive force should not be permitted to be heard by an arbitrator behind closed doors. Excessive force terminations should only be heard in a court, open to the public, and reviewed by a judge who does not need to be concerned about being chosen for further appointments.

The legislative proposals offered to date do not go to the heart of this problem. In order to root out the particular offenders before they have 17 complaints and a homicide on their records, the Legislature needs to return the power to terminate an officer for excessive force to police chiefs. Appeals should not be in the hands of an arbitrator.

This simple, direct and focused legislative change would require some courage on the part of certain legislators. They would need to stand up to powerful and well-funded public-sector labor groups.

The lack of courage by our legislators to make this change will only ensure that officers who use excessive force on citizens will remain in uniform.

J. Michael Flanagan is an attorney with the Lancaster law firm Flanagan and DiBernardo LLP. He served as Manheim Township commissioner for 13 years and was responsible for negotiation of labor agreements with the police bargaining unit.