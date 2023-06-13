Each year, the Pennsylvania General Assembly and the governor are tasked with crafting and approving a state budget. Negotiating a balanced budget is arguably one of the most important tasks we face.

The state budget is just like every family budget in that there needs to be enough income to match or exceed expenses.

Seventy percent of all state revenue comes from income tax and sales tax. These are the taxes that feel the most impactful, for they are the ones that come straight out of our paychecks and checking accounts.

The more the state spends, the more it depends on these taxes to pay the bills.

Each year, the state budget starts when the governor makes his proposal. In March, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced a proposal that spends $2.4 billion more than what is anticipated in incoming state revenue. Admittedly, we were a bit shocked at that number. But little did we know what was coming.

Procedurally, the next step in the process is for the state House to present its own budget, which will then be considered in the state Senate. Ultimately, the governor, the state House and the state Senate must work together to produce a final product.

Last week, the state House Democratic majority offered up their version of a budget that spends an astounding $4.7 billion more than last year’s budget.

Here’s what that level of spending means: spending $4.7 billion more than last year’s budget would exhaust all of Pennsylvania’s surplus funds in three years. The emergency rainy day fund would be exhausted in a couple more years. That means this massive increase in spending would be shouldered squarely by the taxpayers.

Did this enormous spending plan pass in the state House? Yes.

All 101 Republicans voted “no” because of the painful burden this would be on taxpayers who are already struggling to make ends meet. But all 102 Democrats voted “yes” to move this huge spending plan forward. The plan now moves to the state Senate for consideration.

We believe that the taxpayers who must bear the financial burden of the decisions made in Harrisburg want fiscal policies that keep their needs in the forefront of budget negotiations. This plan does not accomplish that. For our part, as budget negotiations continue, we will continue to strongly advocate for the taxpayers, to ensure that their needs are represented while core government functions are funded.

This column was submitted by state House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler of Drumore Township and Lancaster County Republican state Reps. Steven Mentzer, Mindy Fee, Keith Greiner, Brett Miller, David Zimmerman and Tom Jones.