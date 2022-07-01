An open letter to Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler:

Your June newsletter to constituents highlighted an intent to vote to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner of Philadelphia because gun violence in that city “underscored the need to take immediate action to ensure laws are enforced in the city to better protect public safety.”

While you claim outrage in how the DA in Philadelphia is conducting his responsibility to the residents of that city, you have sabotaged any effort to put state laws in place that will help reduce gun violence. Laws that would not take away our Second Amendment right to bear arms. Laws that propose to help reduce suicide. According to Everystat.org, 62% of gun deaths in Pennsylvania are suicides.

As speaker, you allowed and supported actions to block discussion of and voting on reasonable gun violence prevention bills:

— Four gun reform bills were introduced in the House Judiciary Committee between February and September 2021.

— Spotlight PA’s Stephen Caruso reported that Democratic legislators were going to introduce discharge resolutions to bring the bills up for a floor vote as early as June 9.

— On June 8, Cutler canceled the June 9 session day.

— The next House session day was June 13, starting at noon.

— The House Judiciary Committee met two hours earlier, at 10 a.m. on June 13 and voted these four bills out of committee, with a recommendation to re-refer to the Local Government Committee.

— During the noon House session, Cutler re-referred these bills to the Local Government Committee.

— No discharge resolution can now be introduced until after 15 session days, which will be around Sept. 19.

This calculated manipulation of the rules avoids the work of committees to hold hearings, have discussion and vote on proposed legislation.

State Rep. Mike Zabel, D-Delaware County, said the bills belong in the Judiciary Committee, adding, “I can’t sit through this pretending this is anything more than efforts to bury these bills. That’s what this is. ... This isn’t moving the ball forward. This is kicking it under the bleachers.”

A similar tactic was used in Harrisburg to banish a redistricting reform bill that had bipartisan support. And redistricting policy isn’t alone: Policies involving broadband internet access, nurse staffing ratios and screening children for lead have suffered a similar fate.

FairVote, a nonpartisan group that’s been around for 30 years, gives Utah, North Dakota, Maine and Colorado a 100% rating on legislative agenda setting; Pennsylvania gets a zero. That rating is given to the Pennsylvania General Assembly because of legislative maneuvers like those described above.

Read the full report — “Best Practices for Collaborative Policy Making: Clearing a path for collaborative legislation” — at fairvote.org.

FairVote describes 10 recommended best practices for collaborative agenda-setting, and Pennsylvania is one of the very few states with just one of these practices in place. That practice, the “discharge petition,” has not been a successful route to collaborative agenda-setting in Pennsylvania. Using it takes so long that it can be easily thwarted by bending, breaking or misusing legislative rules.

The National Council of State Legislatures offers a helpful source for assessment of our state legislature, “What State Legislatures Need Now.” Some criteria suggest areas where the Pennsylvania Legislature does well (constituent service, oversight of executive actions), while others point to glaring dysfunction and the need for immediate remedy.

Speaker Cutler, I hope your policy staff will read these documents and counsel you to significantly reform rules for the upcoming legislative session.

The majority party in Harrisburg has had the opportunity to make policy for a decade now, but it has been shameful in its attempts to obstruct collaboration and votes on bipartisan policy ideas.

As of April in this session, more than 3,000 bills have been introduced by all legislators. Over 100 have been signed into law, but only one proposed by a minority member was passed. And there’s this: 75% of bills never receive a formal discussion or a vote.

We elect legislators to vote on our behalf. It is my representative’s prerogative to vote for or against bills on reasonable gun oversight. They should not abdicate responsibility for their position by not being allowed to vote.

Signed,

Amy Ruffo, Alex Rich, Micah France, Tony Crocamo and Anne Wallace DiGarbo (Lancaster County).

Jean Handly and Lori Mitzel (Dauphin County).

Karen Calhoun (Somerset County).

Marion Schwartz, Joana Santamaria, Sharon Hyde, Gretchen Brandt, Marsha Bierly, Barb Neumuller, Margaret Ellis, Willa Adams and Margie Swoboda (Centre County).

Susan O. Wood (Lebanon County).

Steve Niebler, Tom Deloe and Jeff Cooper (Adams County).

Alan Vandersloot (York County).

Denice Rodaniche (Blair County).

John Bryner (Franklin County).

Chris Bastress (Lycoming County).

Fair Districts PA is a nonpartisan citizens group working to stop gerrymandering. Ruffo is the group’s communications director, and the co-signers of this column are the Fair Districts PA coordinators for the named counties. FixHarrisburg.com, a Fair Districts PA campaign, aims to have Pennsylvania’s General Assembly break the logjam on bills that matter to citizens.