As a Pennsylvania state dog warden, I meet many types of people. Those who think their dog will never be lost, so they don’t buy a dog license. Those who are heartbroken because they have lost their dog. And those who are elated to be reunited with their beloved family member.

The best days are when we can reunite dogs and owners. That feeling is priceless.

But there is a cost for the work done by the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement’s dog wardens. Our work is funded through the sale of dog licenses, which have not seen a price increase in 24 years.

The annual license for an altered dog is just $6.50.

It’s not enough.

Despite a much smaller staff in recent years, the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement is out of money and requires support by the Department of Agriculture’s general operating fund for the rest of the fiscal year in order to perform statutory obligations.

But that can’t continue. If we don’t have a fee increase, the bureau that started in 1893 will have to cease operation.

As a society, we have decided dogs are important companions, useful workers and members of our families.

They don’t belong loose on the street where they could get sick, hurt or be a danger to the public.

When we find stray dogs, they are often hungry, frightened, confused or tired.

Stray dogs are found every day across Pennsylvania, and it is our duty to secure and assist them by trying to answer some questions.

What is this dog’s story? Does it have rabies or a rabies vaccination? Is it aggressive? Has it injured anyone? Is the dog injured? How long has it been stray? Is someone searching for the dog? Was it abandoned or did it get loose? Where is its home? And often, we even ask, what is this dog’s name?

A simple name.

When a dog hears its name, its ears perk up and we start to establish trust and comfort.

A dog license helps to fill in the blanks.

But a lot of times, we find stray dogs with no tags or even a collar.

Recently I picked up a small stray Yorkshire terrier; no license, no collar. I could tell by his teeth and other physical aspects he was an older dog. He was sweet, but out on the streets by himself.

Imagine if that were your family pet.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Another stray I will always remember lived just down the road from me. I came home from work one afternoon and there he was on the sidewalk with a young couple who had found him. I just happened to pull up at the right time.

They said they found him walking down the street alone.

I noticed he was wearing a collar and license, so I put him in my vehicle and looked up his license information.

We took a trip down the road and I was able to reunite him with his owner, a war veteran with a disability who lived by himself. This Jack Russell was his companion.

An inexpensive dog license makes a big difference in what happens to stray dogs.

But strays are only part of our story.

Dog wardens also inspect state-licensed kennels to ensure they are clean, well-maintained and meeting regulatory standards.

We have the authority to investigate kennels that are operating illegally and often are the first to discover cruelty. We refer the cruelty to the appropriate agencies.

This is the hardest but most important part of my job.

Have you ever seen a dog with a prolapsed rectum or uterus? Or a dog with an eye popping out of its head? Have you seen a dog with fur so matted that it could no longer defecate? Or a dog suffering from heat stress, on the verge of death?

These are all things I have witnessed in squalid kennels.

For these dogs, the dog warden is the only link to freedom from gut-wrenching abuse and neglect.

Without a dog license fee increase, who will inspect these kennels? Who will discover these dogs? Without a fee increase through the state Legislature, dogs will suffer, and nobody will be there to be their voice.

Megan Horst is the dog law enforcement supervisor for Region 7, which includes Lancaster County and seven other counties in southeastern Pennsylvania. The Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement is under the state Department of Agriculture.

Related articles