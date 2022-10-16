Picture this: You’re sitting in your English class, watching a video that your teacher is showing you. You begin to feel a bit bored, so you look around the room at all of your classmates. As you scan the room, someone catches your eye. Their head is resting on their desk, with their forehead resting on their arms. They are fast asleep.

This is a situation that many students can relate to, whether it’s seeing a fellow student asleep in class or falling asleep themselves. This may be due to schools opening their doors before 8 a.m., making students have to wake up very early in order to not be marked absent on attendance sheets.

Lack of sleep is a common issue for students. According to the Sleep Foundation, more than 70% of high school students aren’t getting enough sleep every night. If school days started at a later time, it would improve students’ overall experiences during their classes.

When school starts as early as 7:45 a.m., many students are still very tired and may struggle to keep up with the assignments that are given to them. If they were given more time to sleep, I believe that their grades and work ethic in class could see a huge improvement. Getting sufficient sleep can also decrease the chances of students participating in behaviors such as bullying and acting out.

Lack of sleep can also affect students’ health outside of the classroom. Common symptoms include mood swings and emotional problems, which can increase the risk of mental illness.

All of these risks can be reduced if school started later in the day. Attendance would improve, discipline would be better and, of course, there would be fewer instances of students falling asleep in class.

It’s important for schools to help students find a path they want to take for their future. But finding that path may lead to more harm than good if schools are unwilling to push back their start times. Students should be able to have a positive experience, so they have higher hopes for the future.

A change needs to be made in order for students to feel more energized and excited when going to school. Not only will changing the start time improve students’ sleep, it will also make it so that they will have an easier time getting through the day.

It’s important that students have the opportunity to get an appropriate amount of sleep, so they are able to achieve their full potential.

Tony Montemurno is in the 12th grade at Warwick High School.