“In the last century alone, we’ve added 30 years to the end of our lifespans, and no one really knows what to do with it yet.”

That was the response I received from Melissa Ressler, the executive director of the Lancaster Downtowners (and my boss), when I asked her why she found her work so interesting. The Downtowners is a senior village organization that I am interning with — a community model based on Boston’s Beacon Hill Village that provides independence to people as they age in place.

As an 18-year-old and first-year college student, I’m not expected to think about the end of my life. Sure, there’s always the ever-present reaction to death. But aging? Why should I think about that when I have to worry about my major, my career and the hosts of other stressors that come with growing up in this century?

But this internship has me thinking — not just about aging, but about how we use our time, what we choose to do and how we move through life.

I always viewed myself as an independent person. I left home at the age of 15 to go to a residential school, and I’m now halfway across the country from any family or friends. If I were independent, you’d think this experience would be freeing, a chance to see how I can function alone. What I’ve discovered, instead, is how much almost everyone relies on the community around them to stay afloat.

As part of my work for the Downtowners, I’ve been able to meet new members as we talk them through what services we offer and how to access them. Things like transportation, grocery shopping, medical note-taking — all available after membership dues are paid. People are amazed almost every time and often share stories about how some aspect of their life has become more difficult with age. Even more so, they’re surprised that people in their town are willing to provide these services.

While this experience can be life-changing for new members, I think it has been for me, as well. The idea that your ability to function may be challenged by age — especially in a society that glosses over the effects of the aging process — has been placed in contrast with my experiences of just beginning to live as a young adult.

Some may see aging as something to avoid, a treacherous road all of us are dragged down by simply existing. And, to an extent, that’s a fair assessment. As my boss said, our world was not prepared for the longer lives we have created with scientific and medical advancements.

However, unlike some, I don’t think it is all doom and gloom, because, by planning to age on your own terms, you are upending a system that keeps many people terrified of the process.

The world may not have been ready for an extra 30 years, but I think we can be. I’ve seen lifelong volunteers find ways to continue to provide support through whatever ways still feel possible, whether it is through training, check-in phone calls or simple conversations.

I’ve seen information technology wizards help those around them with online registrations and appointments — and those receiving help are happier that there was someone with the patience to explain things to them.

Even better, I got to meet with one of the original members of the Downtowners, and talk about how just a few could create an organization with more than 250 members, just because they wanted to have a better sense of community.

If you choose to think about aging now, you have the opportunity to chart your own course. Recent research shows that planning for aging and maintaining solid goals can significantly improve both mental and physical health outcomes.

Having a moderate to high “purpose in life,” as scientists have dubbed it, has been correlated to stronger social safety nets, health literacy, health outcomes and mental resilience.

Doing this planning may be difficult, especially for younger people who have decades to worry about in between, but doing so may significantly improve your quality of life.

It’s important, too, that communities prepare for aging populations. Lancaster city recently created the Age-Friendly Action Plan, a program meant to prepare the city and residents for the challenges of aging.

Research backs up this approach, suggesting that towns will need to adapt intersectional, inclusive and power-informed structures to safely accommodate all people as they get older.

If you see these initiatives, find ways to support them or get involved, as these programs can improve life not only for current seniors, but for others as they hit similar challenges later in life.

By thinking ahead and doing the work, either individually or as a community, we have a chance to prepare and utilize the challenges of aging to create a more accessible and inclusive society for all.

Jonah Fisher is a first-year student at Franklin & Marshall College.