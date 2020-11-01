This year brought so much more than a highly competitive election season.

The challenges we’ve faced strike at the core of many of the things we value most — as parents and grandparents, as Americans, as residents of Lancaster County.

Together we must decide if we move forward with promise and faith, prioritizing opportunity, free enterprise and hard work — or if we move in the direction of higher taxes, more government spending and less public safety.

In these final days of this election, voters have critical choices to make.

I, for one, will stand with promise and opportunity.

Lancaster County is the only home I’ve ever known, and I love it with all my heart.

I grew up pretty poor here, one of seven children, having to work for everything I’ve achieved. I say all the time: Lancaster County gave me everything I needed — and that was simply a chance to work hard for my family.

Hard work is what I know. That’s why in just one term in the state Senate I’ve passed 19 bills — all with bipartisan support — that were signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf.

I’ve dedicated my life to serving the citizens of Lancaster County by keeping our communities safe, helping those who truly need it, creating opportunities for every working family, and making our county even better for future generations.

Over the last few weeks my political opponent — and the liberal organizations funding her campaign — have inundated Lancaster County with ads vilifying me and lying about my service to our community.

We’ve seen citations about votes in Congress — which, of course, as your state senator, I’ve never cast. We’ve seen ads about votes concerning a county health department — votes that never happened.

We’ve seen lies saying I’m some sort of rich investor — which my wife and family hoped were true, but quite honestly are just more political lies.

We’ve even seen my opponent denigrate my success helping children with pediatric cancer and their families.

The truth is that my opponent and I have very different visions for Lancaster County and the future we can build here together.

Janet Diaz’s campaign is funded primarily by special interest groups and donors, including those from California, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

My campaign is being funded by generous donations from hardworking people across Lancaster County and Pennsylvania because they know I will always fight for our shared values — of hard work, free enterprise and opportunity for all.

And I am supported or endorsed not by groups intent on gaining political power, but by groups intent on securing a better future for our state. I am proud to be supported by the Pennsylvania Medical Society, the Hospital & Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, and the thousands of doctors and nurses they represent; by FARMER PAC, which is supported by members of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau; the Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce; National Federation of Independent Business’s PA PAC; by the Pennsylvania and Lancaster County Associations of Realtors; and by our local and state Fraternal Order of Police lodges and the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association.

I will stand on my record of preserving farmland and protecting our environment, ensuring fiscal responsibility and eliminating wasteful spending in government, fully funding education, and passing responsible budgets that hold the line on taxes.

With your vote, I will continue to lead on reform — refusing the pension and costly per diems as I have since day one — and continuing to fight for property tax relief to help working families and seniors.

I will maintain my focus on more accessible, affordable health care by building on past successes like the bipartisan legislation to reduce prescription drug costs I voted for in the state Senate that this newspaper noted in an Oct. 17 article.

To continue to improve and expand opportunity for every Lancaster County family — for every child and every grandchild — I need your vote.

Because the challenges we’ve faced together in 2020 will not magically disappear — and they won’t be solved by defunding our police or raising taxes on working families — I need your vote this Election Day.

I know there was a baby born into a family with six other kids this year in our county. I want him or her to have the same opportunities — and the same promise — I had so he or she can create an amazing American life right here in our amazing community.

After all, that’s why I ran for office in the first place and the reason I’m running for reelection this year.

