I believe that students are subjected to too much irrelevant testing. Students stress themselves out over whether they will pass their standardized tests and what will happen if they don’t. Sometimes they worry about this more than what’s going on in their actual classes.

Students don’t benefit from taking or passing standardized tests. Some people aren’t good test-takers; taking a standardized test won’t best represent their knowledge.

If students are able to complete their work in class and do well on it, then they shouldn’t be required to pass a standardized test.

If a school wants students to complete the standardized tests just to see the result, that’s OK, but it should not be a graduation requirement.

Passing a test doesn’t show a student’s level of intelligence. The student might have put in so much work and effort into classwork and might have studied for the test — yet still not have passed it.

Schools probably give these tests because they think they can get a good idea of someone’s knowledge from them.

Many teachers, students and parents disagree with this. Many parents are not in favor of standardized tests, let alone the tests being a graduation requirement.

A 2020 article on ProCon.org titled “Do Standardized Tests Improve Education in America?” states that standardized test scores are not predictors of future success.

Standardized tests can only, at best, evaluate rote knowledge of math, science and English. The tests do not evaluate creativity, problem-solving or critical thinking skills.

Taylor Westerlund is in the 12th grade at Lampeter-Strasburg High School.