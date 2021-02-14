“When I was growing up, I was never a great standardized test-taker,” Princeton graduate Michelle Obama said.

Nevertheless, the former first lady was able to attend one of the most prestigious universities in the U.S. and become an influential public figure.

Scores from standardized tests like the SAT and the ACT should not be required for the college application process.

The stress that comes with a high-stakes test can lower an individual’s score; standardized tests do not adequately show how intelligent or studious a student is; and standardized tests do not accurately show multiple other abilities of students.

Studies show that standardized tests should not be important in the college application process.

A study done by five researchers in New Orleans in 2019 showed that levels of cortisol, a hormone associated with stress, was high in students the week of standardized testing. The students with the greatest variations in cortisol levels scored lower on those tests.

Stress can cause many issues like feeling confused, having trouble making decisions, and feeling overwhelmed during an exam. With those inconveniences, it is inevitable for a student to perform poorly.

While stress can hide how intelligent a student is, so can the standardized tests themselves.

Standardized tests do not adequately show how intelligent or studious a student is.

William Hiss, former dean of admissions for Bates College in Maine, conducted a study of college students who submitted test scores for college admission and students who had not. He found that high-school grades and GPA are more important than standardized test scores.

“Students with good grades and modest testing did better in college than students with higher testing and lower high-school grades,” Hiss was quoted by PBS as saying.

A student can do well on the SAT but not have good grades, showing that the student does not seek out academic challenges or work hard in school. However, a different student can have excellent grades but score low on the SAT. That incongruity can reveal that the student may have test anxiety or is strong in other subjects.

Not only is GPA an effective indicator of student achievements, but so are different abilities other than math and reading.

Standardized tests do not accurately show multiple other abilities of students like creativity, leadership, or reliability.

The SAT and ACT assess only English, math, science and reading skills. That leaves out many other characteristics of a student.

In a book titled “The Myths of Standardized Tests: Why They Don’t Tell You What You Think They Do,” psychometrician Daniel Koretz said that standardized test scores “usually do not provide a direct and complete measure of educational achievement.”

While the SATs and the ACTs are good indicators whether a student is prepared for the college level, they do not test other achievements that a student may have. What makes a student unique is how creative that student is, how much self-discipline that student has, and what motivates that student. Standardized test scores do not capture any of those characteristics, even though certain traits are quite important in the success of students.

Michelle Obama failed to do well on standardized tests but was able to become an attorney, first lady and an influential leader. Why should students be judged on their test scores if they are capable of a successful career without those narrowly defining numbers?

Olivia Mellinger is in grade 12 at Conestoga Valley High School.