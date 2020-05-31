How does a senior living community or nursing home provide a safe, loving and vibrant environment these days? Every person who enters the campus might unknowingly carry a deadly disease that can easily be transmitted.

How do such organizations reassure team members, residents and families? How do they tend to the social, mental and spiritual needs of their community members?

These are some of the challenges in Lancaster County today.

Lancaster County is blessed with dozens of nonprofit senior living communities that maintain high quality ratings for care. Many of them are faith-based with a mission founded on Christian values and principles. They offer residents a place to belong, with volunteer opportunities, social activities and spiritual support, all necessary components for a healthy, purpose-filled life.

We expect these organizations to offer their residents a meaningful and safe place to live.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, they became laser-focused on keeping COVID-19 out of their communities.

It was a virtually impossible task. The disease was already rampant in Lancaster County; it was invisible and especially deadly for people over age 65. Some communities were hit hard. Others haven’t been, so far. The biggest outbreaks have been in nursing homes, where people are frail, live close to each other and need help with daily activities.

Leaders acted quickly to implement infection control procedures, screen team members and limit visitors. For some, the invisible virus infected many people before it could be contained. Others were lucky and only one or two people got it.

These have been intense months for providers of senior living and care. One day the leadership and staff are praised for keeping people safe from COVID-19. The next day, a positive test result brings condemnation and raises fear. Employees are pressured by family members not to come to work.

Everyone knows they could be next.

In this pressure-cooker situation, senior living communities and nursing homes are doing everything they can to keep your loved ones safe.

Visitation is severely limited and this is distressing for everyone. Video chats are nice, but not the same as a hug. A loved one with dementia is bewildered by seeing familiar faces on a small screen. Not to mention that many residents are active members of the broader community and are being strongly encouraged to stay on campus, to their dismay.

Team members have found creative ways to reduce the isolation that the restrictions cause. They’ve expanded use of telemedicine to check on people’s health. They provide iPads and staff support to help residents stay connected with family members and pastors.

One community flew a camera-equipped drone through campus and residents came out on their patios and balconies to wave.

On Mother’s Day, dining staff created special meals to compensate for residents being separated from family.

Restrictions are necessary for keeping people safe. But senior living communities and nursing homes are only as safe as the wider community around them, which includes the people who work there.

Team members are essential workers, providing care and food, laundry, maintenance, activities and more. They care about the people they serve and don’t want to be unwitting carriers of the invisible virus. Every day, team members are screened and have their temperatures checked before they start work and at the end of their shift. Anyone with symptoms is subject to further screening and sent home if necessary.

Part of keeping people safe depends on having enough personal protective equipment, like masks and gowns, to avoid the spread of infection. Right now it’s especially hard to find reasonably priced isolation gowns. Senior living communities support each other by sharing PPE sources and buying in bulk.

Recently, one community with an outbreak put out a call for gowns. Another community sent what they could spare; the CEO told me they hoped someone would help them in turn if they needed it. Meanwhile, residents are using their sewing skills to make gowns.

Some senior living communities reward their staff for working in heightened stress; when possible, they offer extra paid time off for those who have to quarantine at home.

These dedicated professionals deserve our gratitude and support for caring for our parents, grandparents and friends in the midst of the pandemic.

Caring for a vulnerable population is a sacred responsibility. Senior living communities have worked tirelessly to be trustworthy and transparent in a climate of fear. They provide information on their websites and publish videos, offering calm reassurance, sharing the facts, and explaining the guidelines that change frequently from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They take calls from anxious family members who are unable to visit their loved ones.

In the coming weeks, some nursing homes here will be able to do more testing for COVID-19, thanks to funds available from the county. Public health professionals say that when you start testing large groups, like employees or nursing home residents, there will probably be positive cases, many in people who feel fine.

Currently, COVID-19 testing of people without symptoms is not mandatory. Each community, in consultation with its medical director, is evaluating testing based on its experience with the disease.

Senior living communities and nursing homes expect to guard against the coronavirus for a long time, until a vaccine is available to everyone.

They are learning how to offer socialization and family contact in the safest possible way. They’re committed to bringing back the community experience that offers loving care and purposeful activity. There are positions open for people who want to join this slice of the vibrant Lancaster County community we know and love.

Mim Shirk, MSW, is president and CEO of Anabaptist Providers Group, a network of senior living communities in southeastern Pennsylvania.