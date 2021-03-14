Whenever I take the time to look at the world around me, I never fail to be astonished at the amount of unkindness I see.

There is so much of it that whenever I am confronted with kindness, I am taken aback slightly. It surprises me. I try to be kind to others, but kindness is not always reflected back to me. These things should not be so. We should not be surprised by kindness. If we are all kind to one another, then it is my belief that many of our problems will be solved.

Racism, prejudice, hate, jealousy, homelessness, poverty, murder, crime, anger, rude speech, rivalry, war — these things are all roots of our problems, and are all rooted in unkindness. If we are kind, these things will disappear. They will be replaced with acceptance, love, peace, joy, gentleness.

The 1999 novel “Pay It Forward” by Catherine Ryan Hyde perfectly describes what I am trying to say. It only takes one person, my friends, to make a change, to make a difference, in someone else’s life.

It only takes one kind action to make someone think twice about how they are treating others. One action will turn into two, and two into four, until we are surrounded by kindness, until we are living in it.

And it will not kill us. Kindness instead will bring life, in a way no one has ever lived it before.

So I beg you, dear reader, to be kind. Go out of your way to be kind, even to be so kind that someone cannot forget your kindness. Imprint kindness in people’s hearts and minds, so that they want to be kind, too.

Kindness, acceptance, love, gentleness — these are the only ways we can bring about change, and we can make a lasting difference in our world.

If we think about others, and we live to make other people’s lives better, then our lives will be made better, too. Believe me, my friends, unkindness can kill us. But kindness will not.

Emma Kline is in the 10th grade at Solanco High School.