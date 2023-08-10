Normally, few people would care about business arrangements in professional golf, in which affluent athletes play a sport long associated with wealth and privilege.

However, the competitive and business models for touring pros have been in turmoil for over a year, due to the emergence of LIV Golf, a rival men’s golf circuit to the long-standing PGA Tour.

Recently, a merger involving the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and the DP World Tour (the European tour) was announced. The new entity will have a global governing body controlled by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of the government of Saudi Arabia. The Public Investment Fund bankrolled the launch of LIV Golf in 2021.

The implications of this deal were serious enough to produce hearings in the U.S. Senate last month. The big topic was “sportswashing” — the term used to describe a nation’s attempt to improve its public image within the international community through the sponsorship of athletic stars, teams and events.

Critics say Saudi Arabia is investing in professional golf to ingratiate itself with Western politicians, corporations and fans, many of whom are appalled by the Saudi monarchy’s human rights record, the gruesome assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the involvement of Saudi nationals — including Osama bin Laden — in the planning and execution of the 9/11 attacks.

What makes this alliance involving LIV Golf and the PGA even more interesting is its connection between U.S. policy toward the Middle East and — who else? — former President Donald Trump.

Combative start, shocking ending

This complicated story began last year when — lured by guaranteed money from the Public Investment Fund — numerous professional golfers defected from the PGA to join LIV Golf, which staged eight tournaments in 2022 and is in the midst of a 14-tournament 2023 schedule.

Some of the more recognizable LIV golfers are Phil Mickelson (who reportedly received up to $200 million to switch tours), Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia.

Equally notable were the PGA golfers who refused lucrative LIV Golf offers, including Tiger Woods (who turned down a reported $700 million to $800 million offer), Rory McElroy, Jordan Spieth and Ricky Fowler. They and the vast majority of touring pros are competing in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, which features 47 events and prize money totaling over $560 million.

Encouraged by the PGA leadership, pros such as McElroy and Woods were outspoken in their criticisms of LIV Golf, the players who defected to that tour and even the idea of Saudi “blood money.”

LIV Golf supporters retorted that professional golfers deserve financial security and a choice of work conditions. Instead of the four rounds (72 holes) of grueling competition featured on the PGA Tour, the LIV Golf tournaments span 54 holes (the Latin number for 54 is LIV), include team play as well as individual winners and are more informal (the pros wear shorts).

Amid this animosity, the PGA’s announcement of the merger with LIV Golf and the DP World Tour in June came as a shock to its members.

The deal was worked out among a handful of executives, without the knowledge of the professional golfers on the tour.

The agreement was also surprising because it appeared that the PGA Tour was soundly defeating its upstart competitor in TV ratings and, arguably, in the quality of play presented.

On the other hand, according to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour, as a nonprofit organization, could not in the long run win a bidding war for players or hold off legal challenges from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which has estimated assets in excess of $770 billion.

Sports investments by Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s association with golf is but one of several investments the monarchy has made in international athletics, especially soccer.

Along with fellow petrostates such as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, the Saudis are involved in horse racing, Formula One motor racing, esports (competitive multiplayer video gaming) and cycling. It is speculated that the Public Investment Fund’s next big investment will be in professional tennis.

If you’re wondering about the major American sports leagues, the NFL prohibits foreign investment. However, in June, the Qatar Investment Authority purchased a 5% share of the Washington, D.C., group that owns the NBA’s Washington Wizards, the NHL’s Washington Capitals and the WNBA’s Washington Mystics. NBA rules now permit foreign investors to own up to 20% of a franchise.

Much needs to be worked out before the new golf alliance between the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and the DP World Tour takes effect. Under pressure from members of Congress, the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division is looking at whether the proposed arrangement constitutes a monopoly over professional golf.

With the 2024 presidential election approaching, however — and given how much the U.S. economy depends on cheaper gas prices, which are determined largely by the nations of the Middle East — it seems unlikely that the Biden administration will intervene.

A shakeup is already occurring within professional golf. Wanting to assert greater control over their individual and collective futures, PGA players succeeded in getting Woods appointed to the PGA Tour policy board. Six of the 12 members of the board are now players.

A preliminary 2024 schedule for the PGA Tour features so-called “signature events” with smaller fields composed of the top players, bigger payouts and no “cuts” of the field halfway through the tournament. It’s a model that’s much closer to that of LIV Golf.

Including the four major events — the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and the British Open, which are not run by the PGA Tour — about 40% of next year’s tournaments will include more exclusive fields.

In addition, the PGA is working on rules for readmitting LIV Golf members. However, Mickelson stated recently that no LIV Golf member wants to go back to the PGA Tour, so more fence-mending will be needed.

What remains unknown is how active Yasir Al-Rumayyan — the chair of the Public Investment Fund and an ally of Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — will be in shaping the future of professional golf.

For example, following the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol (for which Trump was recently indicted by a federal grand jury), the PGA Tour and other golf organizations excluded Trump-owned golf properties from hosting events.

Trump and his family worked closely with the Saudis during his presidency, and Trump-owned courses are the site of three LIV Golf events this season, including the tour championship.

Will the Public Investment Fund insist on bringing the former president, who has golfed with many tour stars, back to the big show?

It is too soon to tell what effect these expensive sports initiatives by the Saudi government will have on its image or its international relations.

Going back to Adolf Hitler’s efforts to propagandize the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, sportswashing is not highly regarded by the international community.

Notoriously, Russia’s hosting of the 2014 Winter Olympics was a smokescreen for its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula by force, two days before the games ended.

But who knows how much favor an obscene amount of money and political clout can buy?

Putting aside moral objections, sports fans may come to appreciate foreign investment and involvement. Golf fans may enjoy seeing the world’s best professionals compete against each other again.

Furthermore, with an infusion of overseas cash, more professional franchises may be able to compete for championships. For example, the Newcastle United soccer team in the English Premier League will be competing in the prestigious European Champions League, after just two years of ownership by the Public Investment Fund.

The reunification of golf’s elite under the Public Investment Fund umbrella could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

E. Fletcher McClellan, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of political science at Elizabethtown College. X (formerly known as Twitter): @mcclelef.