We are in the midst of an assault, sheltering in place as if from a hurricane, doing all we can to stay healthy. And as with a hurricane, we have no idea what the landscape will look like once it passes, once the rain ends and the wind dies down, once the stock market has stopped crashing to shore and commerce has rebooted.

Staying inside my home as the world changes on a dime, I find myself heeding the call to deep dive into a new hobby. Projects have always been the scenery of my life. From paint-by-number pictures and thousand-piece jigsaw puzzles to hand drumming, Native American flute circles and writing groups — all these enriching endeavors have brought me through difficult cancer challenges and the contemplative times afterward.

And so, while most of the planet remains shut down, coloring has become my favorite pastime. A new world beyond the news has opened before me composed of a cornucopia of coloring tools and all the accessories needed to hold and organize these mounds of materials.

I begin with organizing by color my new oil-based PrismaColor pencils and wax-based Faber-Castell pencils while listening to reports about what’s happening in New York City: the still-crowded intensive care units, the lack of personal protective equipment, the deaths of health care workers.

I choose a picture replete with flowers and butterflies. Blending together various colors, I occasionally look up at the TV screen showing medical tents set up in Central Park.

While listening to the president and vice president of the United States put the blame on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on China, on the World Health Organization, and on past administrations to explain our unpreparedness for this Armageddon, I decide that gel pens might be fun to try. I do a search on Amazon for the best variety of those pens while Dr. Anthony Fauci warns the nation that more time is needed to flatten the curve.

As the president tells the country that the number of deaths would have been much higher had he not done the thorough job he’s done, I make my choice for a variety pack of a hundred gel pens, including refills. Examining my order before going to the Amazon checkout, I hear the president repeat that he takes no responsibility for the lack of masks and medications and COVID-19 testing.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Over the sound of my electric pencil sharpener sharpening my pencils to a fine point, I listen as a reporter stationed in Elmhurst, Queens, tells the viewers that Elmhurst is the epicenter of the epicenter that is New York. Elmhurst is one transit stop before Jackson Heights, where I lived for many years. And it’s two stops before Forest Hills, where I lived after graduating from a university on Long Island, which also has seen a surge of COVID-19 cases.

I decide that I prefer oil-based pencils over wax-based. They go on smoother with a denser cover. While experimenting with the turquoise, the unemployment figures wash up on the TV — 22 million Americans now out of work, an unfathomable sadness.

Walking my dogs late at night, it’s as quiet as the Maine oceanside. Closed businesses don’t need deliveries from trucks.

The following morning there’s a knock on my door. It’s the Amazon delivery person, wearing gloves and a mask. I see his eyes smiling over that mask, and I wave to him as he walks back to his van. Relishing opening the package containing yet another coloring book and the gel pens, the president’s voice is in the background saying that he wants anti-malarial drugs not adequately tested for COVID-19 treatment, and that if Dr. Fauci disagrees, then another opinion is needed.

I decide that watching this multilayered Armageddon can wait. I need to laugh. Just like I’ve always needed to do when going through trying times. I turn from the news channel and put on Larry David’s irreverent comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Waves of nostalgia wash over me as I watch people on the show going to restaurants, standing in lines, sitting in movie theaters, having family dinners. I know that for now TV shows are as close as our society will get to the way life used to be.

Andrea Gordon, a resident of Lancaster County, does freelance editorial work.