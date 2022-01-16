Last Sunday, reporter Carter Walker gave LNP | LancasterOnline readers a fascinating peek inside a meeting of militia members and other self-described “patriots” in southern Lancaster County held just three days before the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol last year.

Carter’s story relied, in part, on details from an unnamed source.

That practice — granting anonymity to certain people who share information with the press — has been subjected to a fair amount of scrutiny and criticism over the years, some of it well-deserved. Why, for example, do White House reporters allow all those “senior administration officials” to go unnamed when, in most cases, they’re sharing only routine information?

It’s a good question.

News organizations, including LNP | LancasterOnline, are in the business of disclosing, not withholding, information. We fight for transparency in government and from elected officials, and we should set the standard for transparency ourselves. We understand that trust and credibility are the oxygen that sustains our work, and that without either, we’ll wither and die.

Bottom line: We pursue information on the record.

That brings me to Carter’s story. And to anonymous sources.

In the interest of transparency, I’d like to answer questions I think many of you have.

Q: When and why do we rely on anonymous sources?

A: We rely on anonymous sources only when it’s impossible to tell an important story without them, when there’s no other way to obtain information that is of significant public interest or vital to the public’s understanding of a major issue.

Carter’s story checks all those boxes.

The meeting he wrote about, held in Quarryville on Jan. 3, 2021, holds a central role in the federal government’s prosecution of a militia member who was there and allegedly stormed the U.S. Capitol three days later.

His reporting provided the clearest picture to date of a gathering whose purpose, the feds have suggested in court documents, was to plan for then-President Donald Trump’s rally on Jan. 6, 2021.

And we were able to report those details — how many people attended the Quarryville meeting and what they talked about — only on the condition that our well-placed source, who participated in the meeting, not be identified by name.

In an ideal situation, we’d be able to report on such a significant news event by talking to witnesses or participants on the record, and gathering information from source material or public records such as meeting minutes and court documents.

Q: What other criteria guide you?

A: We’ve adopted longstanding guidelines first established by the Society of Professional Journalists and The Associated Press, the global news cooperative of which LNP | LancasterOnline is a member.

First, sources who insist on anonymity must be reliable and in a position to share accurate information. Second, they’re granted anonymity for sharing information — not opinion or speculation. And, third, they must have a very good reason for wanting to remain unnamed; news organizations don’t grant anonymity just because sources ask for it.

“Reserve anonymity for sources who may face danger, retribution or other harm, and have information that cannot be obtained elsewhere,” the Society of Professional Journalists advises. “Explain why anonymity was granted.”

Our single unnamed source in the Quarryville story told us he was very concerned about his personal safety if others in attendance knew his identity as our source.

Q: Do you ever consider the motives of sources who share information anonymously?

A: Absolutely. In every single case. Motivation is an important consideration in deciding whether, and how, to report on the information. We view with deep skepticism any information shared by sources who hold grudges, particularly those in politics.

The anonymous source in last Sunday’s story told us he wanted to, and could, disprove the claim that the objective of the Quarryville meeting was to plan for the riots at the U.S. Capitol three days later.

He was clear about his motive, and we reported his claim high in the story.

Q: Do you know the identity of anonymous sources? Do you vet them — and the information they provide?

A: Yes, yes and yes.

We insist on knowing the identities of sources who insist on remaining unnamed. We vet their backgrounds — we scour civil and criminal records, military careers, anything in the public record — for troubling signs.

For last Sunday’s story, Carter met with the source in person, spoke to him by phone and communicated by text and email in what amounted to hours of conversation. He used public records to verify his employment history and other personal details he’d disclosed.

He vetted the source and determined he was trustworthy, knowledgeable and, most importantly, in attendance at the Jan. 3 meeting.

As is customary, Carter shared the identity of the source with his supervising editors, including myself, and then worked to verify his account. Carter checked aspects of the source’s information with several other independent, authoritative sources named in the story, including a second participant in the Quarryville meeting.

It all checked out.

The reporting took months. Editing and vetting the sources and information took weeks.

This was just one story.

Would we have preferred our source be on the record?

Yes, absolutely.

But we agreed, under the circumstances, to grant him anonymity, because this story needed to be told.

It is a decision we make judiciously, sparingly — and only after careful consideration.

