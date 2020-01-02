There is a major trend hitting colleges, and it is not just more undecided majors — it is a focus on alternatives to college overall.
The societal push to go to college and get a degree has not benefited everyone. Especially in central Pennsylvania, there are more people neglecting the college path overall. With new demographic trends, we see lower enrollment rates, but we also see questioning of the value of a college degree.
To my generation, a four-year college degree has been the laser focus, the be-all and end-all. We hear from parents, guidance counselors and even other schoolmates that in order to succeed economically you need a degree. Even within these lines, community college or an associate degree are seen as nontraditional, when in fact they may be the better choice for some careers.
Various jobs require various levels of education. There is nothing wrong with choosing a “nontraditional” path, and in some cases, it is better suited for both the occupation and the individual pursuing it.
In addition to the pressure that many students face to choose a four-year degree track, many college students then face increasing levels of stress and suffer from mental health problems as well. The well-being of college students is often brushed aside as deadlines and cramming for exams takes precedence over both sleep and eating.
After students work tirelessly to get their degrees, there is more uncertainty in the job market and how students will become financially stable while paying off their student loans. There is also a chance that your field of study will have nothing to do with your future job, and you will most likely learn on the job in any case.
The idea of the decreasing value of a degree is terrifying to me as someone going into my last semester toward a four-year degree. I’m faced with the challenge of what to do once I have my degree. The only certainty seems to be the large amount of debt I will have acquired. Otherwise, we live in a world of uncertainty.
We can see the landscape of education continually changing. With new innovations in technology and efficiency in nearly all industries, we can expect the job market to look completely different in only a few years.
I know students who plan to get their master’s degree next and will continue to study in their designated field. I also know many students, who after years of studying one subject, have decided to pursue a job in something entirely nonrelated. While I want to use my degree in professional writing, I have no idea how I will end up doing so, or if I will continue to look to marketing or journalism for future jobs.
While I may not know exactly what my next steps entail, I will be looking forward to the future and continually educating myself about the world around me. I may not advocate that everyone chooses a traditional four-year college, but I do believe in the power of education and how it can help our society as a whole.
Whatever the right path for you, know that no one can judge you for choosing what is best for your future.
Katie Weiler is editor-in-chief of The Etownian and a member of the Elizabethtown College Class of 2020.