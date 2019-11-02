What does it mean to be an American? Today more than ever, with our society polarized like never before, I am afraid we will not move anywhere without understanding the answer to this question in a way that’s acceptable to everyone.
However, does the concept of the phrase “being an American” exist at all?
I believe that to be American has nothing to do with U.S. citizenship or ownership of the U.S. passport. Or whether a man or woman has been actually born in the U.S. or not. There is much more to it than this.
For example, many of the recent mass shooters were U.S. citizens born in the U.S., and I would not call them particularly American.
Speaking English also cannot mean “to be an American.” Many great Americans came to this country speaking different languages, or they were born here but their mother language was not English.
A Prussian general speaking German helped to shape George Washington’s Continental Army. An immigrant to America who originally spoke Polish became the national security adviser to the U.S. president. Another immigrant to America who originally spoke Czech became secretary of state. Additionally, many Americans speak Spanish.
It also cannot be Christianity — or any other religion, including atheism — that determines who is a true American and who is not. History tells us the story about the U.S. president who was not sworn on the Bible, but on the U.S. Constitution — the same Constitution that guarantees us the freedom to believe in any god, including not believing in a god at all.
So if neither U.S. citizenship nor speaking English nor religion constitute the concept of “being an American,” what does?
To me, being an American means to be processing the world in a certain way, to be thinking in a certain way. It is essentially and deeply American to think free, without any limitations or even self-limitations, without any preset corridor, the borders of which our thinking cannot dare to cross at all.
Freedom of thinking is what makes us all Americans. We must be able to think without any borders first, and only after it, we can become Republicans, Democrats or Independents. We must think freely when listening to the other side’s free thinking — and be respectful and look to adopt some element from it before formulating our position. And we must freely evaluate any and all religions, including atheism, without any pre-shaped or pre-learnt positions and prejudices.
Being free is our deepest American value and so thinking free means being truly an American.
What does it mean in practice? In our everyday lives we are living? First of all, it means that for an American there cannot be any pre-locked mindset on a certain position. Locking an idea in prison is the same as locking real people in prison, and he or she who does not talk and listen — free of any pre-conditioned mind — cannot be called an American. Furthermore, we have to be free to value the other side, free to win-win, not win-over.
We the people know that political or economic or military might is not right, that free ideas and free thinking are mightier and cannot be oppressed by any means.
Last, but not least, it means that there is no bad thought or idea, just we are at times not free to accept it as an equal alternative. There is nothing bad in the free idea to uphold the Second Amendment and in the free idea to interpret its meaning in view of frequent mass shootings.
It is by definition the American way to think freely and present any idea to free and open discussion. True Americans shall think freely about how to reduce the enormous costs of our health care industry, including how to provide health care for all people. They shall think freely about reducing the government, the dinosaurlike political industry, and whether the points of discussion might be general access to primaries or term limits.
Recently, I have been traveling to New Hampshire, one of the first “election circus” states. November 2020 is still well ahead of us, but campaign signs are already mushrooming there.
I have seen one particularly interesting one. It read: “NOV 2020 — any functioning adult for President!”
We all intuitively know what we as the true Americans have to do to once again earn the right to call ourselves Americans. It is not about making this great country great again. It is all about making us true Americans again.
Miroslav Hosek is a Lancaster resident and CEO of a nationwide food manufacturing business. His articles on social and business topics are also published in Europe.