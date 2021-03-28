My colleague asks, “Is anyone finding it hard to sustain a thought?”

Bleary-eyed, at an afternoon Zoom meeting, we all mumble yes. The inattention, worry and frustration of this moment make a reading list for Women’s History Month problematic. Is anyone really ready to dig into a thick monograph? Maybe not, but a list of books to honor Women’s History Month is still a good idea. Consider it aspirational.

I have tailored these recommendations to the social and political struggles of our time: the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the #MeToo movement, Black Lives Matter and the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to books, I am suggesting podcasts for when your eyes are worn out by Zoom meetings and you need to listen while you take a walk in the sun.

I’m starting with Jill Lepore’s “Book of Ages: The Life and Opinions of Jane Franklin” because it is a powerful reminder of the eloquence of an ordinary life and of the necessity of finding and writing women’s history.

Here Lepore writes about Jane Franklin Mecom, Ben Franklin’s sister. Ben grew up to be a Founding Father, scientist and diplomat. Jane made soap and tended to her family through illnesses. He wrote his autobiography; she recorded births and deaths in her 16-page “book of ages.” At the same time that Ben ran away from Boston to Philadelphia, launching the fabled rags-to-riches story, Jane married at 15, and immersed herself in caregiving. As Lepore writes, “Her days were days of flesh: the little legs and little arms, the little hands, clutched around her neck, the softness. Her days were days of toil: swaddling and nursing the baby, washing and nursing the boys, scrubbing everyone’s faces, answering everyone’s cries.”

Perhaps you, too, have a heightened sense of daily, domestic monotony right now.

You can follow Lepore on her podcast, “The Last Archive.”

For Women’s History Month this year, stay in your pandemic pod but try to get outside of your political bubble. To understand the contemporary social movements against racial and sexual violence, I recommend Danielle McGuire’s “At the Dark End of the Street: Black Women, Rape, and Resistance — A New History of the Civil Rights Movement from Rosa Parks to the Rise of Black Power.”

McGuire reexamines the civil rights movement through the lens of sexual violence against Black women, demonstrating that sexual violence spurred key moments of the movement. After the 1944 rape of Recy Taylor, a sharecropper and mother in Alabama, the NAACP sent Rosa Parks to investigate. This experience helped to radicalize Parks.

You can listen to McGuire discuss Rosa Parks and Recy Taylor on “Recy and Rosa,” an episode of the podcast “This Day in Esoteric Political History.”

The historically high voter turnout in the 2020 presidential election was followed by court cases and new efforts to restrict voting (as in Georgia). So scholars and activists are paying increased attention to voting rights. Black women’s history is central to the story of voting rights, as Martha S. Jones shows in her new book, “Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All.”

Spanning the earliest days of the republic to the 1965 Voting Rights Act, Jones’ book details how Black women — including Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, Fannie Lou Hamer and others — were the vanguard of women’s rights.

Jones talks about her work on the Aug. 17, 2020, episode of NPR’s “1A”: “Black Women, the Right to Vote and the 19th Amendment."

Sherry Turkle’s work on human relationships with computers is also important for this moment. An MIT professor, Turkle has written books about the loss of community and empathy as we rely more on social media, including “Reclaiming Conversation: The Power of Talk in a Digital Age.” Check out her writing on technology before you plan your next Zoom happy hour.

But for Women’s History Month, consider Turkle’s memoir, “The Empathy Diaries,” in which she describes growing up in Brooklyn after World War II, seeking a relationship with her birth father, becoming active in the student protest movements of the 1960s, and then making her way as a woman in the world of science and technology at MIT. She talks about her memoir and her mother, Harriet Turkle, on the podcast, “Our Mothers Ourselves,” the “Harriet Turkle” episode on March 5.

We don’t just need context for #MeToo and #BLM; we also need to understand the women who are leading the Christian right. Emily Suzanne Johnson’s “This is Our Message: Women’s Leadership in the New Christian Right,” follows the development of a distinct “women’s culture” in evangelical Christianity.

Johnson recounts the contributions of lobbyist Beverley LaHaye, advice author Marabel Morgan, and celebrities Anita Bryant and Tammy Faye Messner, to the rise of the “new right” in the United States. In the past, famous men have dominated this history.

Learn more about Christianity and contemporary politics on the June 13, 2019, episode of NPR’s “Throughline” podcast; the episode is titled “Apocalypse Now.”

I want to end the list with creative women, near and far, who are chronicling their lives during the pandemic. Carrie McNinch, a California punk rock cartoonist, has drawn a diary comic, “You Don’t Get There From Here,” for decades; some of her work can be found on Etsy. And Lancaster’s own Erica Millner started her “Covid Sketch Journal” during the pandemic; her work can be seen here.

The little things in life are worth recording and sharing. Jane Franklin Mecom would have understood.

M. Alison Kibler is professor of American studies and women’s, gender & sexuality studies at Franklin & Marshall College.