I am writing under the assumption that the Pennsylvania Legislature will attempt to pass some new restrictions on abortion, in light of the leaked draft of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s majority opinion.

If so, I have no idea at this point what the state’s justification for additional restrictions will be, but I would like state lawmakers to consider a few points before forming and voting on such legislation.

— Will you make an exception for girls who are too young to legally consent to sex and whose bodies are not yet developed enough to properly gestate and bear an infant? Or will girls as young as 11 and 12 now be forced to carry a pregnancy to term?

— Will you make an exception for ectopic pregnancies, the symptoms of which can emerge late in the first trimester and which, if resulting in a rupture, can result in the death of both mother and child? (According to MedlinePlus.gov, “the fertilized egg grows in the wrong place, outside the uterus, usually in the fallopian tubes” in an ectopic pregnancy, and the “result is usually a miscarriage.”)

— Will you make an exception for late-term pregnancies in which there is no heartbeat — that is, the fetus has died in utero — or will you force a woman to carry to term a baby she knows is already dead?

— Will you make an exception for a fetus infected with Zika virus or any other condition that causes severe deformity and/or brain damage, even if that condition is not detected until after the fetus has reached viability?

— Will you make an exception for a woman whose partner is a documented physical abuser who has harmed her or the children in her care, or will her abusive partner have access to the newborn and the mother?

— Would you make an exception for a pregnant woman who is suicidal, knowing that a successful suicide attempt kills the baby as well as the mother?

— “Nearly half of abortion patients in the United States are poor and another 26% are low income,” according to the Guttmacher Institute. If a woman is denied an abortion because of state law, will the state provide all the necessary natal and postnatal medical care to ensure both the child and mother remain healthy for the first year of the child’s life?

— If a woman is denied an abortion because of state law, will the state provide infant formula and diapers for the first year of the infant’s life?

I am hoping these and other pertinent questions are addressed and thoroughly discussed before any new restrictions are codified into Pennsylvania law.

Doris Russ, of Salunga, is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel.