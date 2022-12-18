Society is at fault. Toxic masculinity has been taught to males. The ideas that they need to “suck it up” or “get over it” have been widespread.

Men have also grown up around mass media that embrace the idea that they must be strong. But when they are surrounded by this environment, they may feel that they aren’t able to communicate their feelings or emotions. This can put them more at risk for anxiety and depression later in life.

Depression and anxiety are just the start of what society has caused. Toxic masculinity has also labeled men as protectors, which may make them feel that their identity is entirely dependent on their strength.

Most men, because of the pressure to view themselves as strong, believe that talking about their emotions is weak. A survey conducted in 2015 revealed that over a quarter of blue-collar men wouldn’t talk about their mental health because they were scared to be viewed as weak.

Since society makes men’s personalities all about strength, many men believe they don’t have permission to feel emotions. Strength will only numb their feelings for so long, and when it fails, some men turn to drugs and alcohol as a solution. This is why, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 97,000 men die each year from alcoholism in the United States.

Alcoholism is just one consequence of toxic masculinity. According to Cambridge Dictionary, the term “toxic masculinity” describes the way society negatively wants men to behave. Society pressures men into thinking they have to provide and protect, but sometimes they are the ones who need to be provided for and protected.

In a 2018 article about this topic posted by Rogers Behavioral Health Foundation, one former patient stated, “Opening up about my personal battles was certainly not an easy task. I felt doing so would risk others viewing me in a different, unfavorable light.”

There are good suicide prevention programs specifically suited to boys and men. In Canada, the national program Buddy Up is geared toward the idea that men are more likely to talk to their friends than strangers about their problems. Its guide offers tips that are universal: staying attentive to peers, watching for behavioral changes, starting and maintaining conversations and understanding your own role in a crisis.

Other ways to confront the problem of a society in which men are pressured into hiding their feelings are to be aware of the mass media we consume and to teach boys that they don’t have to be “Mr. Tough Guy.”

We have come a long way, but there are still advancements to be made.

Taylor McComsey is in the 11th grade at Conestoga Valley High School.

GET HELP

This column mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org , 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help