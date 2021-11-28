It’s hard living in a world where most of our worth is based on looks alone. Ever heard of the phrase “Don’t judge a book by its cover”? This is a lot easier said than done, considering first impressions are everything. Having the perfect image of something or someone in your head can be OK to a degree, but there is a certain point when this can become harmful and degrading.

In today’s society, this has become a problem because young girls and women are beginning to feel uncomfortable in their own bodies.

Society has created a beauty standard that is undeniably hard to reach. It consists of unnatural features such as an hourglass figure or being skinny to the point where a stomach must be completely flat.

When looking at social media influencers and fitness trainers online, it’s difficult to resist the urge to compare bodies. Social media can be very fake, however, since editing and camera angles play a big part in making women look that skinny or curvy.

It is normal these days to comment on people’s bodies without thinking about how it might affect others. On social media, if a girl is confident in herself, then she might be called cocky or not as pretty as she thinks she is. If, however, a girl is insecure about herself, then people might claim she’s just fishing for compliments.

With all these mixed messages, girls never know what to think and body image issues are created.

It’s also common for some people to immediately body-shame others when they get mad or annoyed with someone. Body shaming may even be done out of pure amusement. These insults and pressure can have devastating effects.

At any given time, around 0.3% to 0.4% of young women suffer from anorexia nervosa and 1% of young women suffer from bulimia nervosa, according to the National Eating Disorders Association.

In order to eradicate this pressure, it’s important that people start accepting themselves and gain self-love. And society needs to help by accepting others and erasing the idea that certain bodies are perfect or desirable.

Aanya Iyengar is in the ninth grade at Manheim Township High School.