A girl is scrolling through her social media at night. She stops at one of her friend’s posts and notices how the friend has the “perfect” body and that the post is receiving a lot of attention.

Later, every mirror the girl walks past becomes a checklist for determining if she is worthy, if she is meeting society’s expectations. She feels trapped in this bubble of self-doubt and incompetence all because of a heavily edited picture on a social media platform.

Society today must become more proactive about promoting positive messages about loving who you are no matter your appearance. People will tell you to “lose weight” or “eat less” if you are more muscular, but then they’ll tell you to “eat more” or “stop starving yourself” if you have a smaller build.

People constantly base their worthiness off of others who are hiding behind screens. A survey by the journal Body Image found that young women who are more active on social media have a tendency to be hyperaware about their bodies and end up comparing themselves to others. As this survey suggests, over the years researchers have found that there is a correlation between social media usage and a negative body image.

Social media can have a positive influence on people. There are ways to get news, promote confidence, connect with people, and share your life story with others. However, social media become toxic when people begin to alter how they perceive themselves, solely to conform to societal standards. A study by Florida House Experience, a health care organization, found that 87% of women and 65% of men compare their bodies to images they consume on social and traditional media. Of these groups, 51% of women and 37% of men compare their bodies unfavorably.

It is important that we work to limit the self-esteem issues that social media foster by providing people with the tools to help them strengthen their self-worth. Our generation must show others that there is more to people than appearance and that beauty lies in the soul.

Kassidy Allen is in grade 12 at Manheim Township High School.