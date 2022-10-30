“I just felt happier.”

That’s what my friend said about giving up social media for a week. Instead of scrolling, she listened to podcasts, colored and went on walks.

My teacher had a similar experience after she decided to get rid of TikTok. Social media can affect your well-being by creating a negative environment that leads to illnesses such as depression and anxiety.

“The platforms are designed to be addictive and are associated with anxiety, depression, and even physical ailments,” states a report on the website of McLean Hospital, a leading psychiatric hospital in Massachusetts.

No wonder both my friend and my teacher felt better after giving up social media.

“A 2018 British study tied social media use to decreased, disrupted, and delayed sleep, which is associated with depression, memory loss, and poor academic performance,” added the McLean Hospital report.

With this information in mind, try avoiding social media for a night and see if you feel any differences in your body. You might be surprised.

Social media are not only terrible for your mental health — their use can lead to the destruction and breakdown of communities.

In 2021, a TikTok-inspired trend of vandalizing school property made national headlines.

According to CBS News, “Damaged bathrooms and flooded hallways are just some of the destruction one Tennessee school district has experienced. ... The district blames social media challenges, including one on TikTok called ‘devious licks,’ that incited kids to steal or destroy classroom property and post it online.”

This widespread destructive behavior would not have been possible without social media.

Social media can be used for good, but social media platforms have turned into digital spaces that fosters insecurity, mental illnesses, anger and divisions.

If social media transform into a positive place where people feel heard and can be themselves, then maybe it won’t be such a problem. But for now, avoid social media for a week and notice how you feel. You might never want to go back.

Savannah Ginder is in the ninth grade at Conestoga Valley High School.