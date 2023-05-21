It seems to be that a lot of parents tend to “over-parent” their children, at least compared to how my parents’ and grandparents’ generations grew up. Helicopter and snowplow parenting are two parenting strategies that have been adopted by Generation X parents, and these strategies seem to be the most popular among them.

According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a helicopter parent is “a parent who is overly involved in the life of his or her child.” Essentially, it is a parent who wants to know everything about what their child is doing, where they are going and who they are with.

Snowplow parents, according to The New York Times, are “machines chugging ahead, clearing any obstacles in their child’s path to success, so they don’t have to encounter failure, frustration, or lost opportunities.” These types of parents often push teachers to increase their child’s grades or try to get coaches to give their child a spot on the team so they don’t have to face the idea of failure.

Even though no parent wants to see their child in pain, I believe that the better parenting strategy to better improve the well-being of your child is neither snowplow parenting nor helicopter parenting; there should be a balance. Always be there for your child, but do not go out of your way to solve your child’s issues.

It’s easy to be a helicopter or snowplow parent today because of technology. Helicopter parents can track their children’s phones, and parents don’t even need to ask them where they are or where they are going. Snowplow parents can send a quick email to a child’s teacher or coach getting in between them and the student.

Helicopter parents are there when their child needs them, but they don’t solve all of their child’s problems. On the other hand, snowplow parents don’t let their children experience failure.

In addition, helicopter parents watch over their children very closely and rarely let them have their own privacy. They may want to know all the information about a child’s school life and friends, but helicopter parents know their children have to fail to succeed. Snowplow parents don’t even give their child a chance to experience failure. They believe it is easier to solve the problem before their child can experience that failure.

Snowplow parenting deprives children of what is called “desirable difficulties,” which are tasks that take more effort than the normal task, and are more beneficial in the long run. Depriving kids of this means that they will not learn how to handle frustration and they will give up when something is unsatisfactory to them.

Children need to experience failure to succeed. They are going to benefit more from learning life lessons on their own and not with parents stepping in to “protect” them from failure. Doing so will make them have a harder time as an adult who will inevitably face many problems during their lifetime.

A survey done by The New York Times in 2019 highlighted snowplow parents of adult children. It showed that 76% remind their adult children of deadlines; 74% made their appointments for them; 16% wrote all or part of a job or internship application; 12% gave them $500 or more for daily and monthly expenses; 11% would contact a child’s employer if there was a problem at work; and 4% would write all or part of their child’s essay.

These were adults ages 18 to 28 who were having their parents do basic adult tasks for them.

The reason you move out of your parents’ house and go to college is so you can learn to become an independent, responsible adult. What happens when these adults don’t have their parents to help them every step of the way?

In conclusion, the best thing you can do for your child is to always be there for them but not to the point where you are solving their problems. If you are a parent, I encourage you to watch carefully how you are handling hard situations in your child’s life. Think about how much space you give your child, and whether you should try to give your child some leeway to be their own person and figure out how to deal with life’s ups and downs.

Madi Purdue is in the 11th grade at Warwick High School.