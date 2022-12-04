Two students, both ranked first in their graduating classes with high GPAs and an impressive number of extracurricular activities, apply to the same prestigious college.

The only difference is that one student lives in New Holland and goes to Garden Spot High School, while the other attends Youth Connection Charter High School in Chicago, Illinois.

Who, in this hypothetical scenario, is more likely to be accepted? For you, it might seem like a tough decision, but for college admissions officials it’s a no-brainer.

Youth Connections in Chicago has a population of 3,428 students, while Garden Spot only has 936. Therefore, the student who attends the city school seems to “outshine” the one who doesn’t.

As a kid from the small town of New Holland, I feel as if my achievements are dulled by admissions officers’ continued comparison of students like me to students in larger, more densely populated areas. Not only do their achievements seem “larger” than mine, but there are also the systemic problems that exist underneath it all.

According to the Journal of Research in Rural Education, there is more rigorous academic and vocational curriculum in urban high schools compared to rural high schools, and the socioeconomic disparity is glaring, too.

How are people like me, from rural towns, expected to feel represented when we’re not even given the opportunity to have ourselves stand out from the competition?

Change needs to occur now, or else small-town students like me are going to continue to be overlooked by our nation’s most competitive colleges and universities.

Already, studies show that the percentage of small-town students applying to college is decreasing. Only 29% of rural high school students from rural backgrounds attend college, compared to the 42% of the overall American high school population, according to an article on the website Best Colleges.

Although college admissions need to further examine the way they diversify their acceptance rates and student populations, some fundamental change also needs to occur within our rural school systems.

Too many public school budgets are centered around and monopolized by athletic programs, which divert crucial funds from academic programs, such as expanding Advanced Placement programs, implementing international baccalaureate programs or developing new opportunities for students who are interested in post-secondary education.

It doesn’t seem fair to me and other high-achieving kids in small communities that we’re forced to watch our districts shell out massive sums of money for football and basketball programs, while our curricular arts and music programs are gasping for air and while academic enrichment programs and field trips are eliminated because of budget cuts.

I hope to grow up in a future that allows students like me — smart, hardworking kids from small, rural high schools — the same equal opportunity at getting accepted into their dream college or university.

Natalija Gligorevic is in the 11th grade at Garden Spot High School.