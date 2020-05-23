The hammer is already pounding, and the sickle is close by. COVID-19 has been chosen to be the vehicle as the Democrats prepare for November. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ socialist-leaning supporters are becoming even more vocal, and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appears about to declare victory in the socialist battle with presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Biden has no place to go except left. Moderate Democrats are in quicksand.

America: Watch out!

The road toward socialism is sneaky. The road does not require citizens to actually vote for socialism or for candidates to be labeled as a socialist on the ballot. The road is paved with presents, like free college, and other incredibly costly promises. The road is leading to potential debilitating decisions that will make our government incapable of preserving our cherished “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

History provides the blueprint. Names like Wilbur Cohen and Norman Thomas, more than 75 years ago, served as socialist promoters — just like Sanders today. The mantra then can be described as slow but sure and one slice of undercover socialism at a time.

But today, the mantra is “do not let a good crisis go to waste.”

COVID-19 and the upcoming presidential election provide cover for a leftish push to grab multiple “slices of socialism” all at once. The CARES Act is a perfect example. Its passage was unfortunately delayed while Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi forced unnecessary and costly additions to the bill unrelated to COVID-19. The most damaging was the supplemental payment of $600 per week from federal sources to be added to state unemployment benefits.

The result: a government-paid weekly income in excess of the wages earned by some individuals before COVID-19 shutdowns. Now, our national economic recovery will be delayed because many employees will remain home collecting more money by not working. This is the direct effect of Congressional financial stupidity — a perfect example of sneaky socialism just jammed into a necessary relief bill. Is this the first step toward a national guaranteed income?

Even after 3 trillion borrowed dollars have been appropriated for problems created by COVID-19 and, as previously stated, many beneficiaries not related to COVID-19, Congress seems poised to add another borrowed $3 trillion.

The major planned beneficiary this time would be state governments. And, of course, heading the list of states with their hand out will be those that are today in technical bankruptcy. Illinois and New Jersey head the list, but their problem is not COVID-19; their problem is uncontrolled spending and staggering state pension liabilities.

The federal government has no responsibility to bail out states. State budgets can be balanced by borrowing — their consistent lifeline for many years already. They can provide for necessary public protection services by moving their own funds around and borrowing if necessary.

Pennsylvania seems to have only a small problem. A front-page article in the May 2 LNP | LancasterOnline had the headline “State tax revenue plummets $2.2 billion.” The headline does not tell the real story. The article that follows states that “almost $2 billion that is usually collected in April will not flow into the state’s coffers until July.” So, it appears that Pennsylvania has a manageable problem. But, remember that cities and counties do need help. Their revenue sources are not as available or as robust as the state’s.

And it is important to remember that the high-tax states already are costing most Americans money because of the tax deductibility of state and local taxes, up to $10,000 in a year. This negatively affects only a few high-taxing states. They could solve their real problem by spending and promising less (i.e., excessive pensions).

Federal supports and bailouts are still another step toward a national concentration of power. Money creates dependency, and dependency upon government is at the heart of socialism.

We already debate the negative impact of federal financial support, with restraints and requirements, for our nation’s public schools (i.e., No Child Left Behind Act). Then, Sanders touted free college without discussion of the obvious virtual takeover of colleges and universities that such funding would create. At the same time, the Trump administration is at work restoring the rule of law and due process in our nation’s institutions of higher learning.

Obama administration regulations reached far into the management of these institutions on the strength of them receiving federal money.

And now, the potential “Green New Deal” represents the most far-reaching proposal to destroy entire industries and millions of jobs.

A final but major concern is the national debt. It is now at an unacceptable level by anyone’s standard. In President Barack Obama’s eight years, the debt increased from $10.6 trillion to $19.9 trillion. In Trump’s first three years, it rose to $23.2 trillion. In recent weeks, $3 trillion has been added.

Any further debt must be avoided. But if additional debt is to be incurred, it must be limited specifically to investments in supporting the economic revival after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Governments do not create wealth or prosperity. Let us invest in America’s people and their collective energy and ingenuity.

Stuart Wesbury, a professor emeritus in Arizona State University’s School of Health Administration and Policy, is a resident of Willow Street. He has a Ph.D. in economics and business administration. He is a former community member of the LNP Editorial Board.