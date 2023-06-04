In 2007, Washington Post columnist Gene Weingarten organized an experiment. During the morning rush hour, world-famous violinist Joshua Bell stood incognito in the L’Enfant Plaza Metro Station and played a brilliant classical repertoire for 45 minutes.

It was, as Weingarten explained, “an experiment in context perception and priorities — as well as an unblinking assessment of public taste: In a banal setting at an inconvenient time, would beauty transcend?”

Bell routinely fills up concert halls worldwide. Just days before, an audience in Boston had paid around $100 each to see him perform. In L’Enfant Plaza, he was playing a $3.5 million Stradivarius made in 1713.

On that morning, the virtuoso collected exactly $32.17 from the few passersby who stopped. Most of the 1,000-plus commuters who hurried through the station that morning didn’t even slow down. I don’t think I would have slowed my pace either.

It is quite possible for us to rush past certain verses of Scripture in a similar fashion. We’re busy, we’ve read this before, and we assume we understand the important stuff and move on. We do not perceive the wealth of God-glorifying, grace-magnifying, life-transforming truth before us. We need to slow down, read our Bible carefully and ponder the meaning and implications of every line, every word.

So let’s stop and stare at a single verse that is easily overlooked. It is only one sentence.

In just these few words from the apostle Paul, we will discover a model for living the Christian life: “May the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, and the love of God, and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you all” (2 Corinthians 13:14).

Paul was writing to the early church in Corinth, Greece, and if ever there was a church of self-absorbed sinners, these folks were it! They were divided and in turmoil, having drifted from the centrality of the cross. They misunderstood and misused the gifts of the Holy Spirit.

Paul points first to the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Paul did not rely on the strength of his own personality, his sterling education and religious background or his ministry experience. For Paul, there was no other foundation upon which to build a life of faith and obedience than the grace of Christ.

All of the mercy, grace and blessings a Christian receives in this life and throughout eternity derive from the saving work of Jesus Christ. The grand enterprise of the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ is the salvation of sinners through his death and resurrection. So this is where Paul always begins. He consistently reminds the Corinthians of the centrality of the Gospel and the cross.

Paul leads us from the grace of Jesus Christ to the love of God, modeling what our prayer should be — to encounter that love.

As Scripture illustrates, the love of God the Father is specific, personal and passionate. “This is how God showed his love among us: He sent his one and only Son into the world that we might live through him. This is love: not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins” (1 John 4:9-10).

In Christ, God the Father justifies us, but he does not stop there — he adopts us as his own children. As Paul concludes his letter to the Corinthians, he closes not with a parting rebuke, but with a reminder of the Father’s love for them.

And finally Paul leads us to the fellowship of the Holy Spirit. Paul wants us to experience the Holy Spirit’s presence, participate in his work, and partake of his fellowship.

We must remain dependent upon the Holy Spirit, pursue his presence and power for sanctification and service, and grow in eagerness to bear the fruits of the spirit.

Scripture does not permit us merely to affirm the existence of the Holy Spirit; Scripture calls us to grow in our relationship with the Holy Spirit.

In fact, Scripture gives us two very easy ways to identify the Holy Spirit’s work in our lives and in our churches. Read the lists in Galatians 5:22-23 and 1 Corinthians 12 carefully, and then look around your church. You will see the Holy Spirit at work everywhere you look — sharing a meal, visiting the lonely, speaking well-timed words of encouragement, teaching, praying, caring for children and on and on. This is the wonderful fellowship of the Holy Spirit.

The Holy Spirit always glorifies the Son. The primary role of the Holy Spirit is to reveal the Savior and to testify to the Gospel. When we are walking in fellowship with the Holy Spirit, our lives will reflect the love of the Father poured out in Jesus Christ.

This single verse from 2 Corinthians provides a wonderful summation of Christian priorities. Paul shows us that it is the character and work of the triune God that defines and shapes the heart of each follower of Christ.

I pray that this definition will continue to shape, govern and guide you. May the Lord work in you to know the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, encounter the love of God the Father, and consistently cultivate the fellowship of the Holy Spirit.

Peter W. Teague is president emeritus of Lancaster Bible College. Email: pteague@lbc.edu.