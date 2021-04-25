Do you think a friend of yours is addicted to their phone — but that you’re OK? Well, think again. If you think you are free from all problems, look at how you act when your parents tell you to turn off the TV at 10:30 or 11 p.m. Do you grumble, or delightfully turn it off? I would guess that you grumble or roll your eyes.

A lot of kids will throw a temper tantrum because the device was taken from them, and some parents don’t know what to do — so they just give the device back to the kid.

I think it’s pretty sad that the average age when kids nowadays get a phone is 10. About 25% of kids under age 6 have a phone and half of them spend an average of 21 hours on it each week. It’s just sad how young the kids are when they are getting phones.

A survey of 1,000 Americans revealed that they were more concerned about the kids having too much screen time than being exposed to nudity and violence.

I’ve always thought that my parents had really strict rules and, being a teenager, I didn’t like them. But after I recently watched the 2020 docudrama “The Social Dilemma,” I understood why my parents made those certain rules.

The rules were that when we got a phone, we only received it after the restrictions were set up. Dad always said that when we get a phone, we can’t get an app unless he or Mom said that we could. We couldn’t get a phone until ninth grade, and that included no social media apps, too.

“The Social Dilemma” was difficult for me to watch, because I don’t have any social media. I thought I was free from all problems — the problems of getting addicted to a screen. But I discovered there are definitely ways that I get sucked into the torture of social media, even if I don’t use it myself.

Most teens have at least two or three social media accounts. This could include Instagram, Snapchat or Twitter. Since I don’t, I can get sucked in through “not watching enough TV” whenever I watch a show or movie.

I never had social media and I really don’t want it, because I don’t want to get sucked into it. There are definitely times where you can have social media and not get sucked into it, but if you look at my generation, most of the time we are glued to our phones.

I bet almost every teenager has a few games on their phones, but I can assure you that I don’t and won’t for a while.

“Why are you asking for games? You don’t need them. Your phone is for contacting your mom and I.” I got frustrated after I heard that about five times from my dad. Whenever my dad said that, all I wanted to do was try to defend myself. But what happens if while you’re trying to defend yourself, you prove that the parent is right? Have you ever done that? I know I have.

You might have a friend who hardly ever takes their eyes off their phone or talks about social media or video games a lot of the time. Sometimes your friend doesn’t even know that they are doing it and that it bothers you. You could try to change the subject when it comes up, or you could confront them. Don’t be rude about it, but just let your opinion be heard.

Talia Wolgemuth is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School.