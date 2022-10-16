Parents, school board members, activists and many other adults are challenging books about topics that may not be suitable for teens.

Books such as “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” “The Hate U Give,” and “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” were among the top 10 banned books of 2021.

It’s normal to hear about the topics covered in these books on the news and in everyday life, whether it be from friends or even family members. I don’t believe it’s acceptable to stop teens from reading about topics that are a part of everyday life. I think that everyone who is capable of understanding what these books are about should be permitted to read them.

Besides, teenagers will find a way to get around bans and rules when it comes to school. You can find these popular books anywhere, including online or even at the public library.

I’m most angry about this ongoing debate because most of the banned books are about people of color and members of the LGBTQ community. Some people in school districts want to pick and choose when deciding what’s “good” or “bad.” What if students happen to need these books for projects? What about those who are writers and want to include some of these topics in their work?

I already mentioned how we hear about the topics discussed in banned books in everyday life. The discussions are everywhere, including in newspapers and when talking to peers. Nobody can hold back the curiosity of a teenager’s mind.

It’s unacceptable to me to limit what teenagers have access to as they learn. As they get older, they are expected to make their own decisions about college, a career and more. So, why can’t they choose for themselves what books are acceptable?

We should allow teenagers to choose what they want to read. School libraries should definitely give them full access to the books they want.

Paige Ranck is in the 10th grade at Warwick High School.