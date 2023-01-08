Imagine waking up in a snowy wonderland. Little flakes fall down on the big piles of snow forming outside. A cool breeze comes through your window. You can already smell fresh, hot cocoa brewing in the kitchen.

You can see it — it’s a snow day. However, you check your email and find that it’s actually a virtual learning day.

Talk about a mood killer!

Virtual learning days became more common just a few years ago. They were put in place to stop Pennsylvania students from missing too much school during the winter months. They became more important because of how many students were already missing school due to COVID-19.

But why ruin the fun for all when it snows? Virtual learning days should not replace snow days. This removes the youthful fun of adolescence.

It’s important to let students enjoy their adolescence. As minors who are living in a world that already moves way too fast, it’s important to stay youthful.

We hear all the time about the fun snow days that older generations had. It’s only right for us to have them, too. We’re in school five days a week; a day off to enjoy snowy weather is important. It brings out a student’s inner child, which, without a doubt, boosts mood and productivity for when students return to school.

Along with students needing a break, teachers need it more. They work so hard all of the time. They don’t have many days off, and when they do take days off, it takes weeks of preparation for all of their classes.

Finally, when students work from home, they often must deal with difficult problems such as internet service issues. In addition, students might not complete the work provided on virtual learning days with the same integrity as they would in school. Cheating, simply not doing work and not understanding the assignment are all things that could happen when virtual learning replaces snow days.

There are so many other reasons why I believe that we should keep traditional snow days. Imagine having on a snow day being dangled in front of you, like a carrot before a bunny — then having it stripped away from you.

Keep the tradition of snow days!

Giulia Gelardi is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School.