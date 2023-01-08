According to Matt Shenker, a mindfulness coach quoted by the website Verywell Mind, “giving students mental health days makes teaching and learning more effective.” Mental health days especially help students understand and remember topics better because they are less stressed.

A mental health day is a valid excused absence from school. On a mental health day, you could take a walk, talk to family over the phone, chat with friends or do many other activities.

When teachers and students alike are stressed out at school, they will not be as productive as if they were not stressed out. To solve this problem, we should implement mental health days for students and teachers.

However, according to journalist Lo Styx, writing for Verywell Mind, “mental health days should not be used to help students avoid situations at school that could make them uncomfortable, like a person, test, or presentation.”

Washington, California, Illinois, Virginia, Maine, Connecticut, Oregon, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Kentucky and Colorado are the 12 states that have already passed legislation that allows students to take mental health days as excused absences, according to CNBC.

In addition, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York and Massachusetts have considered policies that allow mental health days.

Some states, such as Nevada, require a note from a behavioral health professional. Other states, such as Oregon, allow five mental health days within three months.

In Illinois, schools allow students to take up to five mental health days per school year. The student does not need a doctor’s note, but parents should mark it as a mental health day on the excuse note.

Now, you may be asking, “What would my child do on a mental health day?” Be sure to talk to your child about why they decided to take off that day. Ask them the right questions. Be sure to plan activities for your child to make sure they can get their mind off any stressors.

As a parent, you may plan activities with your child if they take a day off. You could do things such as coloring, baking, playing outside or other physical activities.

The reason physical activity is important for a mental health day is to take the student’s mind off of school and any of their stressors. If the student merely spends the day on electronic devices, they could actually become more stressed.

Many students are already stressed out just by having to go to school for seven hours a day. Some high school students even have to go to a job directly after school. If you add homework and studying, it’s like having a full-time job on top of a part-time job.

Students and teachers deserve mental health days so they can be less stressed at school. They will learn and teach more effectively and productively.

Also, everyone needs a break sometimes.

Isabelle Thomas is in the 11th grade at Warwick High School.