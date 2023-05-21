Many girls have anxiety about getting their period unexpectedly in school. Girls should not be anxious about something like this. Students have enough pressure already, and there is no need to add to the stress.

Therefore, all schools, primarily middle and high schools, should require that pads and tampons of all sizes be available in all school restrooms for free. Students should not feel insecure, be looked at or feel judged for getting their period in school.

Although multisized tampons and pads may cost money, they are a necessity for girls. Pads and tampons have grown in price significantly in the past year and a half. Girls who come from families struggling financially should not have to suffer getting their period.

Many girls have period-tracking apps that help girls know when their next cycle is. But sometimes, the app is wrong. Some girls get their period a couple of days before or after the app’s prediction. When this happens, girls feel self-conscious and are scared of getting bullied or being talked about if they get their period in school.

Some girls face bullying for having their period. For example, when girls start their period for the first time, they usually do not have a pad on, so it might show to everyone. Sometimes, no one tells you.

Sometimes, male students say to female students, “Thank God, I do not have a period!” or “That is embarrassing.” This leads boys to put girls down because of something a girl cannot control.

When girls do not have a pad at school when they are on their period, they need to ask teachers or other classmates. Additionally, they might have to just do without because their anxiety keeps them from asking someone. This does not create a healthy environment for students.

Girls should not have to ask for a pad or a tampon. They should be able to go into the bathroom and grab what they need. The coin machines at all schools work, but no one uses them because no one wants to pay or can’t pay.

Finally, girls even miss school because of their period. One in 5 girls in the United States has missed school because of their period because they either do not have medications for cramps or the essentials they need, according to research.

Girls should not have to miss school because they are afraid of getting bullied or running out of supplies. Having a period can cause emotional changes. If we had tampons and pads for free in the bathrooms, there would be fewer problems. Girls would be less scared or nervous to get their period at school.

All schools should have tampons and pads of all sizes in school bathrooms at all times. This change would benefit girls’ mental health for girls all over the nation. Girls should not miss school or be stressed by getting their period.

Cayden Messler is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School.