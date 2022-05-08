Age restrictions influence a broad range of regular daily occurrences, affecting people of all ages. From small things like the suggested age to play Monopoly to much larger things like the legal age for alcohol consumption, we must deal with these limits.

Some gyms and fitness centers have age limits, as well. Typically, if these limits are in place, 14 is the minimum age at which a person can attend a gym and work out without parental supervision. Some adults disapprove of younger teenagers going to a gym, citing their maturity levels, spatial awareness and time management skills.

The University of Rochester Medical Center stated in an article, “The rational part of a teen’s brain isn’t fully developed and won’t be until age 25 or so.”

There is some thought that the age of 16 is optimal for allowing unsupervised access to a gym or fitness center because teenagers become more mature in the two years between 14 and 16. There are generally more responsibilities given to people around the age of 16, proving that they’re responsible enough to handle gym equipment.

Those over the age of 16 have more spatial awareness and can utilize their social skills to make sure that both themselves and those around them can use the equipment safely and work out as intended. There tends to be better time management at 16, as well, with those teenagers realizing that there are other people in the gym who would like to use a specific machine or weights.

The gym is not a social gathering place. I’ve seen this firsthand dozens of times; kids will walk into the gym and circle around one another and talk. These kids also sometimes stand in the middle of the aisles of equipment, interfering with others’ workouts.

These actions could be viewed as disrespectful to the gym occupants. Seeing people develop and mold themselves into the best version of themselves is incredible, but when there are people standing around doing nothing, it’s a bit hard to see.

I don’t think gyms and fitness centers should be used by younger people, simply because they haven’t fully grown up yet. When they get older, they understand the world more. They mature, understand time management and develop spatial awareness.

Connor Gilbertson is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School.