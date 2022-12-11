Sometimes students struggle to find classes in schools that appeal to or interest them. I have an idea for a course that many high schools around the world could introduce to interest students: filmmaking.

I believe that if filmmaking were widely taught in secondary schools, it would greatly benefit students’ experience in the classroom.

Filmmaking is a wide-ranging concept, with many factors going into making something with quality. One of these factors is the ability to be creative and add originality to your final product.

In most classes, students feel restricted by the seemingly endless number of homework assignments that their teachers assign to them. With filmmaking, students would get the opportunity to be creative and add their own unique style to their projects. It would allow them to think outside the box and feel more open.

Furthermore, filmmaking can be a lot of work, as getting everything right can take a lot of time and effort. Teaching filmmaking could help improve students’ work ethic and help teach them how to stay focused on a task. This is important, as it would be a great way to show how to balance a workload without being overwhelmed.

One concern that schools might have regarding filmmaking instruction is being able to afford the proper equipment for it. Fortunately, in the world we live in today, I believe this wouldn’t be too much of a problem, as video cameras are far more accessible, thanks to them being a staple feature of smartphones. Schools would be able to save a lot of money without having to pay for thousands of dollars in equipment.

Students would be able to work on their assignments whenever and wherever they wanted, given how easy it is to carry their phones with them. Technology is evolving in many different ways, including giving filmmakers and those interested in film an easier opportunity to pursue that interest.

Many people are fascinated and curious as to how movies and television shows are made and developed, and I think that introducing a class about film into the secondary school curriculum would help students realize all the work and passion that goes into it. They would gain a better appreciation for movies that they previously took for granted.

A change should be made to curriculums worldwide to include a class or multiple classes that teach students the inner workings of film.

Tony Montemurno is in the 12th grade at Warwick High School.