Every student at Warwick High School is given the opportunity to take six classes instead of the full seven, and yet only seniors are allowed to miss the first period of the day for late arrival. Allowing late arrival for all students would promote healthy habits and improve school performance.

Allowing late arrival for all students would allow students who have their own transportation to get more sleep, and more sleep leads to a better performance in school.

Students who don’t sleep enough at home fall asleep in class and, therefore, have a harder time paying attention.

Students who are able to get a full night of sleep also tend to be healthier. One study showed that two nights of under seven hours of sleep cause a 25% increase in hunger.

“Sleep is not optional, and adolescents have a biological need of 8.5 to 9.25 hours of sleep per night,” Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia stated in a 2022 blog post. “However, in the U.S., 75% of adolescents are only getting 7 hours or less of sleep per night.”

The school bus arrives, at the earliest, around 6:30 a.m. Let’s say it takes 30 minutes to get ready for school; it’s safe to say there are students who have to wake up at 6 a.m. to get to the bus on time. To get the full 8.5 to 9.25 hours of sleep, that student would have to go to bed between 8:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

So, if a student wants to be healthy, he or she can just go to bed earlier, right? Well, the problem is that many students are unable to fall asleep earlier. Researchers have found that the average teenager is unable to fall asleep before 11 p.m. due to hormonal shifts that make falling asleep earlier difficult, if not impossible.

Some may argue that it would be easier to start school later, so that every student has the same opportunity.

In California, high schools are required to start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. Starting school later in the morning would help many students get a full night of sleep.

However, a problem with starting school later is the scheduling conflicts, and the effect it would have on after-school activities. For example, a practice that normally goes until 6:30 p.m. would have to go well past 7 p.m. with a later school start time.

Late arrival programs do not come with those side effects, because they simply take away a study hall for students that choose it.

Every school should provide the option of late arrival to all students — to keep their student body healthier, more productive and more alert.

Andrew Christophel is in the 12th grade at Warwick High School.