News accounts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic often have emphasized the shortage of nurses nationwide because of illness from the disease or burnout from caring for an overflow of extremely sick patients. There was a similar shortage during the influenza epidemic a century ago.

The Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing, established in 1903 as the Training School for Nurses, periodically had difficulty supplying sufficient nurses to the hospital, which had opened a decade earlier. A serious shortage of nurses began in 1916 and continued for several years.

In 1918, the school was charged with providing nurses not only for LGH but also for government service during World War I. To attract more applicants, the hospital increased reimbursements for student expenses during the training period.

But nothing could offset the effects of the epidemic that followed the world war home.

The influx of influenza patients taxed the hospital’s resources, including 60 nurses in training. The flu sickened 20 and killed two students. The remainder, according to the hospital’s annual report, “braved the dangers of the epidemic and saved many a life.”

During the height of the epidemic, in October and November 1918, the nursing school canceled classes. Classes resumed in January 1919 after four students recovered from illness. At that point, the school had only 56 students.

This information has been drawn from a master’s dissertation covering the history of the nursing school from 1903 to 1953. Grace Eleanor Behrens completed the dissertation while she was a student at the Catholic University of America in 1954.

Dr. Alan Peterson found a copy of the dissertation in the old LGH medical library. Soon it will become part of the new Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum at the corner of Lemon and Lime streets in Lancaster. A shorter version will be available on the museum's website at lancastermedicalheritagemuseum.org.

By the way, this Grace E. Behrens is not the Grace E. Behrens who wrote all of those letters to the editor of the Lancaster New Era before her death in 1998. Grace Eleanor Behrens, writer of the dissertation, hailed from Timberville, Va., and graduated from LGH's Training School for Nurses in 1934.

‘Amish voting’?

The Washington Post recently reported on a burgeoning effort to eliminate voting machines by some people who still contend that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent, despite all evidence to the contrary.

The basic complaint is that computers make errors, so we should return to the tedious process of counting ballots by hand.

The big money behind this effort to return to the days of counting ballots one at a time comes from Mike Lindell, chief executive of a company called My Pillow.

According to the Post article, Douglas Frank, a Lindell associate, argued last summer that Americans should “Vote Amish.’’ He implied that eliminating computers in voting and using only paper poll books and ballots counted by hand would be more accurate.

Besides being a misguided idea — virtually all election experts say counting paper ballots would consume more time and invite more fraud — Frank’s designation is an insult to the Amish.

The Amish who vote — although most don't — use the same process as everyone else. That is, they fill out ballots by hand or by electronic machine before all ballots are counted by computer.

Americans used the first mechanical voting machines in the late 19th century. Computers began counting votes in the 1960s. Now only a handful of small jurisdictions count ballots by hand.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.