The term equity in the social context is often thought of as fairness. According to Merriam-Webster, equity is “justice according to natural law or right.” Equity at its core is just.

When we think about differences that exist in our community, be they differences based on race, gender, income, ability status, sexual orientation, rural versus urban, or age, it’s often hard to tease out what is simply a difference and what is different due to injustice. Not all differences are inherently unjust. The nuance and low light on issues of equity present a challenge — one that it takes an invested community to understand, then solve.

I had the opportunity to join local leaders in a conversation on the Lancaster County Racial Equity Profile, the first-ever profile of this type, to identify differences in key areas of our community’s quality of life. The equity report, released by YWCA Lancaster, and the subsequent conversation on Jan. 17 were opportunities for us to learn, sit with, then convene around change.

This is important for all of us. As I noted in the Jan. 17 discussion, white people are also harmed by racism. They are harmed morally, they are harmed economically, they are harmed socially. Racism is bad for everyone.

Let’s dig deeper into what we can do in each of the three important phases of considering equity.

First, we learn.

The Lancaster County Racial Equity Profile revealed “racial disparities across a wide range of issues and indicators including poverty, unemployment, and wages. Inequitable outcomes in employment and earnings are entrenched and driven by structural racism across multiple systems beyond the labor market, including housing, education, health care, transportation, and the criminal-legal system. People of color face compounding barriers to reaching their full potential, and this exclusion carries mounting costs for the entire community.”

There is so much for us to learn when it comes to equity. Although the Declaration of Independence espoused wonderful ideals of equality to pursue life, liberty and happiness, these rights were not intended for all. Inequity is in the proverbial groundwater of our systems and structures. We need to learn more about our own local history. Be it local, regional or national, as we look to learn more about how our communities were formed, who did the work and who benefited, we are often confronted with hard, sad and painful truths. This is where we enter the “sit with” phase.

As we sit with the information and the feelings, there must be space and grace for ourselves and for the history and experience of others. This is where many of us lose our way. We feel shamed and blamed in discussions of equity and so we feel the need to lash out, defend, protect or demean. If we want to move forward and create a stronger, more vibrant community for all, we must push past the shame and blame. If we sit with the feelings — validating them and finding compassion — we can then rise up and move forward as part of the solution. That is where the convening takes place.

Unjust systems, structures, processes and practices were not created by one person and will not be solved by one person. They were not created with a vision to bend or evolve. It takes collective will and patience to change systems that have stood for decades. When we convene around change we can do it at hyperlocal levels, such as in our families, or at broader levels — in our workplaces, neighborhoods or communities. How we choose and the scale we choose are less important — what’s vital is that we all choose to be part of creating more fairness and more justice.

As we’ve seen in this equity profile and heard in conversation, change in equity does not happen overnight. It happens when we continue on the movement that shifts our mindset and moves the dial.

Looking through the lens of health care, the quest for equity — a basic and often undervalued human need — continues to reveal hardships, sadness and pain. Experiencing a pandemic that has deeply harmed communities of color through health and economic impacts, we’ve learned. We’ve sat with the problems we’ve recognized. Now, we do the work to rebound strongly and ensure inclusive recovery by recognizing what we do, how we do it, when we do it and where we do it.

As family members, friends and neighbors, the conversations and energy directed toward understanding and highlighting different and unjust challenges are what help us to learn and understand the root causes we need to recognize in order to activate change. And not just in our own space, but by meeting others in their spaces with openness, humanity and respect.

The role we all play as change-makers in our community means observing to learn, sitting with, and most importantly, having conversations and convening to act toward realizing our vision of what equity means in our community now and in the future.

Alisa Maria Jones, MPH, is the president and CEO of Union Community Care, a federally qualified health organization that provides equitable and affordable health care for all.