I could still be that 5-year-old boy looking out the window that was made up of bamboo sticks.

As I would stare out at the dark sky, I had dreams in my eyes, wanting to fly high. But as soon as I would hear the water slowly dripping down from the leaky ceiling, all my dreams would crash, and I would return to reality.

Nepal, where I was born, is an extremely beautiful country. Known for its geography, it runs through the highest mountains, the Himalayas. The food is exceptional, the traditional clothes are regal, and the festivals are full of life. But there are hidden poisons that need to be poured out.

As I can remember, vividly, life was not easy in Nepal — not just for me and my family, but for the hundreds and thousands of Bhutnese-Nepali refugees.

While many families were obligated to send their children to work rather than to school for an education, I was grateful to experience what school was in Nepal. In the winters, with the bleak temperatures always under 30 degrees, we had to wake up around 7 a.m. We would go outside to a place where we could not be seen and take showers with a bucket of cold water and a small bowl in hand.

We had school on average for four-and-a-half hours, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Even though each student had their own struggle attending school, the hardest struggle was left for our parents, who had to work all day in the frigid temperatures to put food on our plates.

I was too naive to understand what was right and what was wrong at the age of 5, but there was injustice in my village. We are all the same color; we all bleed the same; we follow the same religion and culture; but we were dividing humans into certain groups: lower-caste and upper-caste. I witnessed some very disturbing incidents caused by this division, and I believe this division is what started hatred among the people in our community.

As time was chasing me like a shadow, my family and I left Nepal and immigrated to the United States, in 2009, when I was 6. I have lived in the United States for over a decade, yet I know there are horrifying incidents that are still occurring in Nepal in which lower-caste families are not being treated the same as upper-caste families.

Caste oppression

My friend from Nebraska, Puja Shankar, is from a lower-caste family. When I asked her how it is possible that casteism still exists in our society, she responded that although “this caste system was made to better oneself, through human selfishness it has completely changed to something very poisonous.”

The word “caste” means something different in today’s world. When people talk about the caste system in day-to-day life, it is completely unlike what it used to be. The caste system was created in India and in no time it was in Nepal as well, though Indians and Nepalis say “jatt” instead of “caste.”

The caste system originated in Hinduism as a way to structure society. There are four categories, with the “untouchables” or “Dalits” making up the lowest caste. At first, this system seemed to allow each person to understand his or her place in society, but since we humans have the tendency to think that we are better than other humans, as time changed, laws were created to oppress lower-caste people.

Although caste discrimination is technically illegal in Nepal and India, there are thousands of unheard stories the world needs to be aware of because unfortunately lower-caste members of society are still suffering and facing serious oppression. Following are just two of these stories.

— Almost one year ago, on May 24, 2020, in Jajarkot, Nepal, a 21-year-old man named Nawaraj Bishwakarama (BK) and five friends met a horrific fate.

Nawaraj, born into a Dalit family, and Sushma Malla, an upper-caste 17-year-old girl, fell in love; they had attended the same school and were in a relationship for over three years. Knowing Sushma’s family and her relatives would not approve of their marriage because of his caste, the couple had no option but to elope, as Sushma’s family planned to arrange a marriage for her with someone from her own caste.

Sushma called Nawaraj and told him to bring some of his friends to help her escape with him. When Nawaraj arrived with more than 10 friends, Sushma’s mother threatened to kill them. They all decided to leave immediately, as they figured their lives were at stake. While they were leaving without Sushma, the people in the village, including the girl’s family, started to attack them by throwing rocks at them and beating them. Nawaraj and five of his friends were badly beaten and were forced to jump into a river; they did not survive.

— Just four months later, on Sept. 23, 2020, 12-year-old Kopila Kami (a lower-caste Dalit girl) went to get food for her family’s cows while her grandparents were away. When her grandma came back, she noticed that Kopila wasn’t home and the sun was setting. When her husband returned home, they went looking for their granddaughter. They found her dead inside a local temple.

Investigators claim that Kopila was raped in the temple and brutally killed. An upper-caste 18-year-old man was arrested for the crime.

Education is key

Although these incidents were reported locally in the media, they were not given the worldwide coverage that they deserve. My question is this: How many lives have to be taken in order to change people’s minds about casteism?

We as a society have a responsibility to examine injustices occurring throughout the world and acknowledge our failure to act against those injustices. Instead of ignoring those suffering, we need to reach out and help. There are many ways to bring change. One strategy we can implement is to change how we view casteism and discrimination around us by educating ourselves and the people in our community.

My first day of school in the United States, in 2009, I was crying so much that I almost made a lake. I did not have any friends. I did not know the language. I did not understand what the teachers were saying. Over time, I became used to American culture. I started learning English. I made new friends. And most of all, I learned that education is the most important aspect of our lives, which is why I am trying to use this platform to educate others about my experiences and what I have witnessed. If everyone chose to do this, then we could all make a difference.

Sujan Upreti is a junior and a member of the Media Studies and Communication Small Learning Community at J.P. McCaskey High School.