Earlier this year, Lancaster County purchased land for a new county jail. Yes, the correct term is jail, even though we all call it a prison. Prisons are at the state and federal levels of the justice system. Jails are for individuals waiting for trial or serving short (less than two-year) sentences.

The target for opening the new jail is the end of 2026. There is a sequence in place on how we will get there. Since this will be a project costing over $100 million, I thought it would be appropriate to relay some information on how the project is going.

The first step is hiring an “owner’s representative” in late June or early July. This will be a firm with experience in large projects and specifically in jails and/or prisons. We need this experience, because the county does not routinely do large projects, much less build jails/prisons, so we do not have the in-house staff expertise.

The owner’s representative is not the company that will be designing the jail. The owner’s representative will work with us to get the county’s priorities into the project design, select and work with the architect to make plans, develop specifications and prepare bid packages for the jail construction and prepare final project cost estimates. It might also be the construction manager on the project, keeping the construction schedule, closely monitoring the budget and providing quality control. A good owner’s representative will be invaluable to keeping the project on schedule and on budget.

The starting point will be a needs assessment, developed by the owner’s representative in the first two months of the project. Designing a jail is not just about how many beds it will have. It is about how much space is needed for the actual prisoners and how much is needed for people awaiting trial or sentencing (currently 62% of the jail population); how many will be on daytime work release (because these individuals should not go back in to general prison population each evening); how many beds are needed for drug and alcohol rehabilitation; and how much space is required for reentry classes, schooling, family visitation, worship, places for the public defender to meet with clients and more.

And since we are building a facility for the next several generations, what does our crystal ball say about the future?

Of course, there will be other issues, such as the total cost of operations, energy efficiency, new technologies and expansion capability.

Warden Cheryl Steberger and her staff will be heavily involved in the design of the new jail. And they should be. The everyday security, safety and ease of operation will benefit from their perspective and experience. And we want it to be a place where they want to come to work.

We also want input from people and organizations who have spent time working on improving prison conditions. Those who have been advocates for people in the criminal justice system and who recognize that prison conditions go a long way toward determining how we can keep people from ending up back in jail.

The second phase will be the actual construction of the jail, which will take at least two years. There must be work to prepare the site. Concrete and steel, furniture and fixtures, and appliances for kitchens and bathrooms all need to be purchased and installed.

With the current cost of building materials, salaries and unpredictable inflation over the next four years, the budget will be a concern. The owner’s representative will be involved in value-engineering studies, to examine trade-offs in costs vs. benefits during the design phase.

We want to build a good jail, one that is within the budget parameters and schedule and one the county can be proud of.

One last point on the new jail project is the status of the old jail. Before the last person turns out the lights in the old jail, the plan for what happens the next day needs to be in place. Discussions may include demolition, historic preservation (do we keep the old castle front?) and brownfield clean-up of the site, with over a century of potential contamination. How does the land transfer from the county to the city? What will the zoning be? And then development decisions: an in-city farm, perhaps? Some mixed retail/residential? Something that makes a statement? I’m not sure, but starting the discussion now is not too soon.

See you around the county.

Lancaster County Commissioner John Trescot of Lancaster Township was appointed to replace Democrat Craig Lehman, who resigned in January with two years left in his term. Trescot is a retired engineer and executive.