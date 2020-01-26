You’re watching the nightly news and you see a familiar face flash on the screen. A girl you went to high school with, perhaps a past teammate, is missing. Months, maybe years later, she turns up; she had been kidnapped and sex-trafficked.
Sex trafficking cases may be starting to litter our news feeds, but sex trafficking too often is overlooked. It needs to be addressed, and we need to put a stop to it.
Victims of sex trafficking are forced to participate in sexual exploitation and perform sexual acts for money, which is then given to their trafficker. Victims include adults, adolescents and young children.
Does that make you uncomfortable?
Good.
According to PolarisProject.org, “The Polaris-operated helplines handled a record 8,759 cases of human trafficking in 2017, bringing the total number of reported cases since 2007 to 40,987.”
It is increasingly growing into a larger problem and not enough is being done about it.
While locally this might not be considered a prominent issue, it is a problem in Lancaster County and elsewhere in Pennsylvania.
The Villanova Law Institute to Address Commercial Sexual Exploitation reported last year that since Pennsylvania’s anti-trafficking statute was enacted in 2014, “prosecutors have used the law to charge 116 cases in 28 counties and have secured 45 convictions.”
But of those cases, 32 were withdrawn, eight dismissed and 15 were prosecuted in federal court, Sarah Robinson, senior attorney with the institute, told The Doylestown Intelligencer.
This not only proves that this is a Pennsylvania issue, but also that not enough is being done to stop it. Out of 116 cases, there were only 46 convictions, or less than 50%. This is unacceptable. We cannot continue to sanction this without intervening. Lawmakers and civilians alike must stop being too uncomfortable to talk about this and do something about it.
Last week, the Pennsylvania House passed several bills to combat sex trafficking. “Whether we like it or not, human trafficking is happening in our backyards, and we must put a stop to it,” state Rep. Marci Mustello, R-Butler County, said in a news release. “Now more than ever, children need protection from predatory criminals who turn the vulnerability and desperation of their victims into big business.”
People should be able to walk alone to their cars at night after work, or into their homes without fearing becoming a victim. Parents should not have to fear letting their children go to a movie or dinner with a friend.
We’ve watched sex trafficking become a global, national, state and local problem. We must stop overlooking this issue and find a resolution.
Sex trafficking is abominable and must be stopped before it becomes an even larger issue than it already is.
The National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888; BeFree Textline: 233733.
Keirra Laird is in grade 12 at Solanco High School.