The July 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Accountability needed before spending millions in taxpayer money on private-school tuition vouchers in Pennsylvania”) included a heavily skewed and deeply biased perspective of the school choice debate in the commonwealth. I welcome the opportunity to respond.

First and foremost, I was disappointed to read the wildly inaccurate claim that state Senate Republicans “resist funding public schools equitably.” Last year’s budget included a record of more than $1 billion in new resources for public schools, and we will likely break that record again when this year’s budget is completed.

It’s hard to reconcile the editorial board ignoring these historic investments in our public schools, while at the same time claiming that the $100 million proposed price tag for the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success program is “lofty.” “So much for small government” by “so-called fiscal conservatives,” the board wrote.

The editorial board also sharply criticized the commonwealth’s existing educational tax credit programs, which have grown in popularity in recent years.

Let’s compare this to the $15 billion in state funding dedicated to public schools, and the $40 billion in total school district revenues. If we put this kind of money into a system and still have some schools producing only a tiny fraction of students proficient in core subject areas, alternatives need to be considered. This is the real case for school choice.

The editorial also claimed “we’re gambling — with taxpayer money — on school choice programs that we don’t even know are working.”

In fact, we do know these programs work by applying the simple law of supply and demand. We cannot add money to the Educational Improvement Tax Credit and the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit school choice programs fast enough to keep up with the number of families who are desperate to participate in them.

If choice options didn’t work, we would not have tens and tens of thousands of families sadly entering lotteries, praying that their child will be one of the few thousand selected to escape a dangerous school environment, or one that is failing to meet a student’s unique learning needs, or one in which the child has been victimized.

We certainly don’t have a backlog of Educational Improvement Tax Credit students screaming to get back into failing public schools. Instead, we are seeing more and more parents fighting for more learning options for their kids outside of the traditional public school setting.

Speaking of parents, it was noteworthy that in the LNP | LancasterOnline editorial of more than a thousand words, parents weren’t mentioned even once. That tells you exactly where the editorial board’s priorities lie — not with families or students, but with a broken system with some schools consistently failing the same kids, over and over again, no matter how much money they receive.

Even more frustrating is the fact that some of these districts are spending more than $30,000 per student — almost three times what it costs to successfully educate students in many of Lancaster County’s public school districts. Where’s the concern and accountability with that?

We have poured considerable new resources into our public school system in recent years, including billions in both state and federal dollars. We have yet to see a return on that investment in many of our consistently failing schools. How long do we have to wait, and how many more students’ futures do we have to sacrifice while some public schools return the same failing results each and every year?

Finally, some valuable context was missing from the editorial board’s take on where budget negotiations currently stand. In particular, the idea that “the budget bill was passed in both chambers of the state Legislature,” but “state Senate Republican leaders departed the state Capitol in Harrisburg without finishing the final steps of the budget process” is grossly misleading.

In this editorial and a previous one, the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board failed to note that state House Democratic leaders refused to deliver the budget bill to the state Senate to be signed until July 11.

Also, we were very clear that any changes to the budget we passed would mean other program funding would have to be removed. We said as much June 30.

State House Democrats have gone so far as to claim there is no budget impasse. We asked them to complete critical budget-enabling code bills before they left, and they declined to do so. We asked House Democratic leadership on July 11 when they planned to reconvene. We still have not received a response.

The Senate Republican leadership has been working to complete the budget process and bring it to a resolution.

I remain hopeful that in future commentary on the current impasse and the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success program, the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board considers these important facts, instead of parroting House Democratic leaders’ talking points that have no basis in reality.

State Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township, represents Pennsylvania’s 13th Senate District. He chairs the state Senate’s Appropriations Committee.