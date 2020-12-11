Nearly every industry is finding ways to provide virtual services as the need for us to be physically apart continues. Adult day center services in Lancaster County are no exception.

The pandemic has been brutal on our seniors, who are so vulnerable to COVID-19. Many adult day centers have temporarily closed. But older adults and people with disabilities could still receive medical check-ins, a steady stream of activities and socialization — hallmarks of adult day center programs — through virtual services.

Unfortunately that is not happening across Pennsylvania. The state’s managed care organizations that reimburse for day center services are not finding a way to send much-needed funds to centers so they can provide virtual services. This is important because many seniors are not able to pay for virtual care on their own.

Other states are not taking this path. New Jersey and Maryland, for example, have made sure services are available for seniors during the pandemic and found ways to ensure reimbursement for virtual care.

Managed care organizations need to recognize the importance of virtual programs. Delays mean we risk mental and physical deterioration of participants who are stuck at home. If we don’t make it happen, we could not only send more people to overwhelmed hospitals, but also send more people to nursing homes.

Adult day service centers are places where seniors and adults with disabilities spend time because they need supervised care and a community to socialize with; many live with family members who work and can’t spend their entire day caring for a loved one. Others live alone.

Families, especially those who are caring for loved ones with dementia, regularly tell me that their mother, father, grandparent are slipping downward mentally because they lack the cognitive stimulation they received at a day center.

With the rates of COVID-19 surging upward at an alarming rate across the state, tens of thousands of seniors with dementia and other serious health issues are now isolated, unengaged and, in some cases, without that important medical check-in.

Also, if the state does not direct managed care organizations to start funding virtual programming and care, adult day centers will go out of business. Many are struggling; some already have closed their doors for good. These centers are key to the long-term care we provide our seniors, and it is no exaggeration to say they could be gone by the time the pandemic is finally behind us.

This is no time to put the needs of our seniors and adults with disabilities on hold. They need virtual services. We can’t allow more adult day service centers to close in the future, and we certainly can’t allow seniors to go without important care now.

Leslie Gilman is president of the Pennsylvania Adult Day Services Association.