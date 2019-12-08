Companies are in the process of creating cars that can drive 99.9% of the time people drive.
However, in my view, self-driving cars should not be on the roads.
First, self-driving technology is new, and it needs to be worked with more carefully than it has been. There is always the possibility of miscommunication between the manufacturer and the driver.
Although self-driving cars may sound convenient, they may pose a danger to passengers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration requires all self-driving cars to be tested several times; however, there is not an effective way to test how the cars will affect manual cars. For example, in California, a self-driving car braked too quickly in front of a stop sign and the driver behind it did not have enough reaction time, causing the cars to collide.
There are too many new programs being fully “in charge” at one time. Companies also have been experimenting with a new GPS system built into the self-driving cars that can multitask with directions, causing even more risk for the passengers.
Because of both new technology and not being able to test properly in action with manual cars, the danger of self-driving cars is significant.
In addition, companies have not been able to find a way to communicate with extreme clarity, and this miscommunication has been dangerous. In several instances, drivers of Tesla autonomous vehicles assumed they did not need to drive the vehicles as they were on Autopilot.
Tesla claimed that its Autopilot system is similar to cruise control in that it is a driver assistance tool that still needs a human to drive the vehicle. However, the dictionary defines autopilot — lower-case — as “a device for automatically steering ships, aircraft, and spacecraft.” Tesla needs to be clearer about how its vehicles operate, rather than leave people to assume they do not need to be paying close attention to the road.
Because communication needs to be very specific, companies should work on the way they are going to communicate with clarity before they allow their “self-driving cars” on the road.
In conclusion, self-driving technology needs to be worked with more carefully before being considered for the roads, and vague communication should be more of a concern when it comes to self-driving cars. If cars are going to be on the roads and be able to successfully get places, their manufacturers need to focus better on how to get the cars to actually work well.
Madelyn Wambolt is a freshman at Cocalico High School.