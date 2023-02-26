Have you ever found yourself in a potentially dangerous situation without knowing what to do? There are a lot of dangers in the world, including the threat of physical harm or harassment. Despite these facts, we still go along in our everyday lives and don’t really expect anything bad to really happen.

The problem with this is that bad things happen when you least expect them. How do we solve this problem? Unfortunately, we don’t. We can, however, make the world a little safer by knowing how to protect ourselves with self-defense. That is why I believe that schools should offer the option of self-defense class as a gym class.

The first reason self-defense should be offered is due to safety. The U.S. has been dealing with a rise in crime since 2020 — especially murder rates. The majority of those murders are committed using a firearm.

Taking this into account, it would be ideal if students were educated about self-defense, in order to be able to protect themselves and/or others in such situations.

Another reason to consider offering this type of course in schools is to improve the mental health of students. The National Alliance on Mental Illness estimates that 20% of teenagers have experienced or will experience a mental health issue. And that percentage seems to be growing.

By learning self-defense, students can benefit in many ways psychologically. Megan Mayle, writing for the website LifeHack in 2014, states that self-defense education can boost confidence and teach self-respect and goal-setting. Overall, it can be an amazing influence on people’s lives.

Ultimately, self-defense can benefit people, especially high school students, in many ways. That’s why I believe that we should explore the benefits that self-defense instruction can offer.

Savannah Bergman is in the 11th grade at Warwick High School.

