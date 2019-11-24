Statistics have shown that nearly 700,000 dogs are killed in the United States each year while being housed in shelters. That’s nearly 700,000 of those fluffy friends that we could call our own having a chance at a life taken away. All this, because people choose to buy dogs from shops for up to thousands of dollars per animal.
What’s behind these dog-selling companies might not be so appealing.
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, more than 3 million dogs are taken to live in shelters each year. Most of these dogs have to live in crowded and unfit spaces. Many shelters don’t have the funding for the sheer number of dogs they have in their possession. Some dogs are lucky and are chosen to be fostered by families until they are permanently adopted.
As a kid, my family fostered dogs with a local organization for eight years. I know firsthand how difficult the situations are that some dogs are forced to live in, which is why it’s so important that dogs are adopted into better homes.
Some dogs are killed by euthanization after being deemed “aggressive” or unfit to be in a home. This is a shame, because most of these dogs were abused and taught to act out in this way.
If you have the materials and time, these are the dogs that really need help, as some of these puppies should not die. The first place to visit would be a kill shelter, if your circumstances are suitable.
You shouldn’t just adopt dogs to take them out of shelters, but you also shouldn’t support the shops that sell dogs. Some of these stores get their dogs from puppy mills and breeders who mistreat and abuse dogs in order to make a profit. These people and their “businesses” are sick, and shouldn’t be supported just because someone wants a specific type of dog.
All in all, I believe that you should always adopt dogs, to give them a second chance at life and to hopefully shut down the dog-abusing businesses that run rampant in the dog-selling game.
Stella Longer is in the 10th grade at Warwick High School.