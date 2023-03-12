Seaweed. A slimy sea plant. I love it in my sushi but admittedly hate the texture.

This saltwater delicacy, however, could be the future of literally everything. Its benefits include boosting human health, boosting ocean life and agriculture, and decreasing the effects of climate change.

Seaweed is an umbrella term for many types of algae and marine plants, all of which store carbon dioxide from the atmosphere; one square kilometer of seaweed can store more than a thousand metric tons of carbon dioxide.

Seaweed offers a breeding ground and habitat for fish, and it reduces coastal erosion by lessening damage from large waves. Seaweed improves the oxygen levels in the ocean and reduces the effects of ocean acidification.

Seaweed contains essential nutrients like iron, copper and magnesium, and it stores iodine, which can improve thyroid function and help regulate our metabolism. Eating it can keep our hearts healthy, boost our immune systems and even control our blood sugar.

Over half of the Earth’s habitable land is used for agricultural practices and more than three-quarters of the habitable land is used for livestock production. About one-quarter of total greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture and 14.5% of that is from livestock production, mainly from cattle.

Seaweed can offset some of the harmful effects that agriculture has on the environment. Studies show that adding just 3 ounces of seaweed to a cow’s diet each day can reduce their methane emissions by 82%.

Meanwhile, crop productivity can be boosted by nutrient-rich biochar fertilizer, which is made from seaweed. My mother has a passion for flowers and recently launched her own flower business. She uses seaweed to fertilize her seeds, and she claims it helps them germinate faster.

Did you know that our cars can run on seaweed? It can be converted into ethanol, which can then be blended with gasoline or diesel to produce E10 (a common car fuel). Seaweed can replace harmful fossil fuels, which contribute to 90% of carbon emissions and more than 75% of greenhouse gas emissions.

Seaweed can also have huge economic benefits. Seaweed farming can create jobs and boost the economy in coastal regions.

All of these benefits of seaweed also help to combat climate change. Global warming doesn’t just bring warmer temperatures; it brings extreme weather: forest fires, long periods of drought and massive hurricanes.

Continuing to conduct research about seaweed and then applying it to national and global policies might just save us — and our planet.

Alexandra Byrd is in the 12th grade at Garden Spot High School.