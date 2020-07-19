There is a small but significant difference between “Let’s eat, kids,” and “Let’s eat kids.” One is calling for dinner time and the other for cannibalism. Words matter. (So does punctuation.)

In our current climate, my observation is that strong opinions and opposing views coupled with frustration can lead us toward division. When words are launched like grenades, there will be collateral damage. Yet we’ve been given instructions in Scripture about the significance of our words.

I realize not everyone has decided that the Bible is their moral authority, but wherever you are on your faith journey, consider these words from Proverbs and imagine the impact if everyone followed them: “Wise words satisfy like a good meal; the right words bring satisfaction. Death and life are in the power of the tongue, And those who love it will eat its fruit” (Proverbs 18:20-21).

Think about the fact that our words, spoken or written, can satisfy like a good meal. Even if you’re not a religious person, we can see the impact that words have on others and ourselves. I can remember words spoken to me over 20 years ago that left a mark on me both for good and for harm. I can remember times when I’ve said something unkind and wonder what mark that left on the person. If words can satisfy, words also can sap the energy from someone, depleting them of needed strength.

While this proverb may not be a new concept, it is a good reminder that words matter. The more challenging part is having self-control to think before we speak, using our words to build up rather than tear down.

In the New Testament, James says it this way: “If we could control our tongues, we would be perfect and could also control ourselves in every other way” (James 3:2). He goes on to use some great word pictures to help us see the significance of something so small. He writes that we can direct a large horse to go wherever we want by means of a small bit in its mouth. Or that a small rudder can direct a huge ship wherever the pilot chooses, even in the midst of strong winds. In the same way, the tongue is small but can be used in great ways. The tongue is a tiny tool that can inspire courage in others or tear others down. It can even be used to thank God or curse him. How do we control something that seems uncontrollable?

We need wisdom. James describes the kind of wisdom we need that comes from above, not from within ourselves. He writes, “The wisdom from above is first of all pure. It is also peace-loving, gentle at all times, and willing to yield to others. It is full of mercy and the fruit of good deeds. It shows no favoritism and is always sincere. And those who are peacemakers will plant seeds of peace” (James 3:17-18a).

Walking in this wisdom will influence our words. Ask yourself this question: How would it impact my life if the people around me practiced this kind of wisdom, and how would it impact the people around me if I practiced walking in this kind of wisdom?

I believe every person has been created by God with a purpose to make a difference. What if the difference we can make is by simply planting seeds of peace through the words we speak? Imagine the harvest on the other side.

Matt Mylin is the lead pastor at Worship Center, a Lancaster church. Email: pastormatt@worshipcenter.org.