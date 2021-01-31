Two screen shots I captured illustrate the nonsense of signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine shot on pharmacy websites.

Not well designed, these websites can have you wait for hours, with perhaps thousands ahead of you “in line,” only to find out there is no time slot available for a shot. I cannot see this improving when more vaccine doses are available. Dependency on individual pharmacies, in a pandemic, will delay getting shots into arms as each pharmacy can have only a limited number of appointments a day.

People will just pull out their hair trying to get an appointment by going to several websites repeatedly looking to find a slot. They will probably make multiple appointments when they have an appointment some distance into the future and will try for one that is sooner.

Mass vaccination sites seem to be the best way to quickly get shots into the most arms possible. Pennsylvania is among the worst states for the vaccine rollout, and Lancaster County is merely mediocre when compared to other counties. This is an emergency and should be handled as such, not a long fall season in which you can casually get your flu shot.

The Lancaster County commissioners, in conjunction with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, announced Thursday they were planning a mass vaccination site that would be capable of administering 5,000 vaccine doses a day, but as LNP | LancasterOnline reported, specifics (such as location) on that site were, like vaccine doses, "in short supply.”

As the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board has written, we need a county public health department for managing public health issues. This won’t be the last pandemic full of surprises.

Linda Kilcrease is a retired IBM senior technology specialist and advisory project manager and Lancaster County resident.