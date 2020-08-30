As a little Puerto Rican girl living in Chicago in the 1960s, I walked to school alone with the cold winds whipping on my skin. I attended Cook County School District for grades one through six. During those formative school years, I was not taught how to read or write. In fact, I was socially passed each year, and in sixth grade I was still illiterate.

It wasn’t until my Aunt Matilde, who was a middle school teacher in Puerto Rico, sent for me to study in my native land that I learned how to read and write in Spanish. Now the words made sense and I could actually enjoy learning. The next year I returned to the U.S. to reunite with my family and school took on a new meaning!

During the 1960s, we Latino children were not treated equally in the classroom; therefore, our academics were jeopardized. We were the children seated in the back of the classrooms, treated as unteachable. (That’s the way it felt as a little girl in those classrooms.) It seemed like the teachers could not teach us as well as they did the Italian immigrants arriving in the 1960s. We were simply seen as brown-skinned, Spanish-speaking children. We were not given a chance to learn; this is what I mean when I say my education was stolen.

Today, I think about an educational system not offering the teachers resources to better teach us, because every child is “teachable.” We learn differently and have distinct learning needs, yet we can learn.

The 2020-21 academic year has its challenges, with all the disproportionate hardships and limitations that both COVID-19 and racial injustice place on Black and Latino students.

What does racial justice look like in a virtual classroom? It is an equal and fair treatment to every child. Given the pandemic, all teachers will need to work extra hard at leveling the playing field — noticing that our Black and Latino children, compared to white children, do not begin from the same starting line.

It will mean having policies, beliefs, practices, attitudes and actions that promote equal learning and treatment for all children of all ethnicities and racial identities. If justice is about making things right again, we, as educators, need to begin recognizing that things are not right and there are massive corrections that the system needs to address.

Racial justice aims to create a world where “we the people” means all of us. It is about giving every child a chance to learn.

Schools need to reach out to the parents and empower them to be the first educators in their children’s lives. We have the technology to reach out to the parents who are overwhelmed with the task of staying home and continuing to both parent and educate. Let’s bring in the parents as team players in the education of their children.

This is a call for all the mothers and fathers to be first educators of your children. Yes, I know you feel frustrated and tired. Yes, I know you have not taken classes to be a formal teacher. But seize the day and be the best educator you can be.

All we need is paper and pencil. With lots of love and patience, it goes a long way. Claim your position in your child’s life and, in the future, you will see the product. Be resourceful. Collaborate with your children’s teachers. Reach out and be a team player. Don’t be afraid. Although raising children is very challenging, you have this.

Let me finish with my childhood story. Once I learned to read and write, I couldn’t get enough of it. I finished high school in Puerto Rico after my family moved back, then graduated with a public health degree from the University of Puerto Rico. I eventually got a master’s and then my doctorate.

One can say it is a success story, but every inch of the road involved a struggle in writing English. The educational gap is very difficult to fill when we have been victims of institutional theft in systems that did not know how to pay attention to our existence as teachable beings.

And thanks to all the wonderful public school teachers who taught our girls during their time at Washington Elementary, Southeast Middle School and McCaskey High School.

Elizabeth Soto Albrecht was born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico. An ordained Mennonite minister, she has been a professor of practice at Lancaster Theological Seminary and currently an Interpreter at local hospitals.